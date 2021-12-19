Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/trump-speaks-against-boycotting-2022-winter-olympics-in-china-1091652581.html
Trump Speaks Against Boycotting 2022 Winter Olympics in China
Trump Speaks Against Boycotting 2022 Winter Olympics in China
Trump speaks against boycotting 2022 Winter Olympics in China.
2021-12-19T18:34+0000
2021-12-19T18:35+0000
donald trump
news
china
olympic winter games 2022
boycott
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091222165_0:65:3072:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_ab4d82f5bd30fd06a80af7dc9c322afd.jpg
"No, because I watched Jimmy Carter do it [in 1980] and it was terrible. It was terrible. It hurts the athletes. There are much more powerful things we can do than that," Trump said in an interview with Fox News, broadcast on Sunday.The ex-president went on to say that he would like to see the US competing and winning "every single medal."Earlier in the month, the Joe Biden administration announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete. China responded by saying that attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/china-uk-us-australia-to-pay-price-for-mistaken-acts-of-diplomatic-boycott-of-winter-olympics-1091386832.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091222165_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c47d36a7140479b9fd2a9ae48465c66e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, news, china, olympic winter games 2022, boycott

Trump Speaks Against Boycotting 2022 Winter Olympics in China

18:34 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 19.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanResidents wearing masks pass by propaganda boards promoting the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021
Residents wearing masks pass by propaganda boards promoting the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump has spoken against the idea of boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, citing the experience of the 1980 Moscow Olympics.
"No, because I watched Jimmy Carter do it [in 1980] and it was terrible. It was terrible. It hurts the athletes. There are much more powerful things we can do than that," Trump said in an interview with Fox News, broadcast on Sunday.
The ex-president went on to say that he would like to see the US competing and winning "every single medal."
A worker paints a part of a building where the Olympic Rings are located in Shougang Park, one of the sites for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in December 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
China: UK, US, Australia to 'Pay Price' for 'Mistaken Acts' Of Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics
9 December, 13:31 GMT
Earlier in the month, the Joe Biden administration announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete. China responded by saying that attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:34 GMTTrump Speaks Against Boycotting 2022 Winter Olympics in China
18:30 GMTLithuania Ready to Send Lethal Weapons to Ukraine
18:14 GMTSenior German Lawmaker Says Nord Stream 2 Not Just Economic Project
17:57 GMTLiz Truss to Replace Frost in Negotiations With EU on Northern Ireland Protocol
17:49 GMTMoscow's Security Proposals May Kickstart Dialogue With NATO, But Will Require Flexibility - Experts
17:44 GMTEx-CIA Agent Calls on Washington to ‘Honestly Assess’ How US Has Contributed to Russia Tensions
17:32 GMTUS Government Reportedly Miscounted Number of Vaccinated Americans
17:12 GMTEU Commissioner Argues Against Possible Hardliner Appointment of UK Brexit Minister's Replacement
16:47 GMT6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Fiji, EMSC Says
15:28 GMTAfter Golden Temple Incident, Another Man Lynched For Trying To Remove Religious Sikh Flag in India
15:18 GMTNATO Countries to Discuss Russia's Security Proposals Next Week, German Defence Minister Says
15:08 GMTEU to Maintain Advantage Over UK in Post-Brexit Talks No Matter Who Replaces Frost, Expert Says
14:58 GMTBye-Bye Build Back Better? Dem Holdout Joe Manchin Says Won't Vote for Bill
14:50 GMTUkraine’s Foreign Minister Says West Discussing ‘Nuclear Option’ of Cutting Russia Off From SWIFT
14:10 GMTTom Holland, Zendaya 'Ignored' Producer's 'No Romance' Advice Just Like Other Spider-Man Film Stars
14:10 GMTPiers Corbyn Reportedly Arrested Over Video Implicating Him in Calls to 'Burn MPs' Offices'
14:00 GMTSky-High Luxury: Roman Abramovich Now Owns Most Expensive Private Jet in Russia
13:40 GMTWHO Expects Documents on Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia in Late December, Spokesman Says
13:37 GMTScottish Witches Executed 300 Years Ago for ‘Wicked’ Spells, ‘Sex with the Devil’ to Be Pardoned
13:07 GMTGamaleya Institute Head Says No Need to Update Sputnik V Vaccine for Now