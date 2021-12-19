Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/trump-says-cnn-wants-jeff-zucker-out-because-his-ratings-have-gone-to-all-time-low-1091638575.html
Trump Says CNN Wants Jeff Zucker Out 'Because His Ratings Have Gone to All-Time Low'
Trump Says CNN Wants Jeff Zucker Out ‘Because His Ratings Have Gone to All-Time Low’
Former US President Donald Trump claims that CNN’s new owners (Discovery, which is expected to take over WarnerMedia) appear to want to change the network’s leadership
2021-12-19T05:07+0000
2021-12-19T05:07+0000
donald trump
us
"Word is that CNN and its new owners want Jeff Zucker out, not only because of the turmoil of Fredo Cuomo, the Don Lemon (‘the dumbest man on television’) escapades, and so much else, but primarily because his ratings have gone to an all-time low, and the so-called ‘network’ is rudderless. In any event, that’s great news for America," Trump said on Saturday.CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a memo on Saturday that the network was closing its offices to all nonessential employees amid a spike in coronavirus cases.Earlier this month, anchor Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN over his role in helping defend his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as over allegations of sexual misconduct.Discovery is seeking to take over WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, HBO and the Warner Bros. studio, among others. AT&amp;T announced the proposed $43 billion merger in May.
Latest installment of the several times a day trump advert.
0
The idiot just can’t shut up - either shut him up or gag him and lock him away for good.
0
2
donald trump, us

Trump Says CNN Wants Jeff Zucker Out ‘Because His Ratings Have Gone to All-Time Low’

05:07 GMT 19.12.2021
Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump claims that CNN's new owners (Discovery, which is expected to take over WarnerMedia) appear to want to change the network's leadership.
"Word is that CNN and its new owners want Jeff Zucker out, not only because of the turmoil of Fredo Cuomo, the Don Lemon (‘the dumbest man on television’) escapades, and so much else, but primarily because his ratings have gone to an all-time low, and the so-called ‘network’ is rudderless. In any event, that’s great news for America," Trump said on Saturday.
CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a memo on Saturday that the network was closing its offices to all nonessential employees amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
Earlier this month, anchor Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN over his role in helping defend his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as over allegations of sexual misconduct.
"Maybe CNN can be brought back to what it was in the good old days of the legendary Ted Turner. Jeff will always bomb, just as he did at NBC years before!" Trump said on Saturday.
Discovery is seeking to take over WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, HBO and the Warner Bros. studio, among others. AT&T announced the proposed $43 billion merger in May.
Latest installment of the several times a day trump advert.
vtvot tak
19 December, 08:39 GMT
000000
The idiot just can’t shut up - either shut him up or gag him and lock him away for good.
mmandrake
19 December, 09:12 GMT
000000
