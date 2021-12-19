https://sputniknews.com/20211219/trump-claims-china-has-to-pay-trillions-of-dollars-of-reparations-for-covid-pandemic-1091651865.html

Trump Claims China Has to Pay Trillions of Dollars of Reparations for COVID Pandemic

Having estimated the damage wrought by COVID worldwide at about $60 trillion, Trump argued that China simply doesn't have that kind of money. 19.12.2021, Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that China bears responsibility for the outbreak of COVID-19.During an interview with Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo, Trump claimed, without presenting any evidence, that the origins of COVID-19 are “so obvious,” saying “they came from Wuhan lab.” He also said that anyone who thinks otherwise is “just kidding themselves.”The ex-POTUS estimated the damage wrought by COVID worldwide, which he appeared to blame on Beijing, at $60 trillion – but he says China doesn't have it.In 2020, the Trump administration promoted the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic started due to a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with the then-US president using monikers like “China Virus” and “Kung Flu” to describe the disease.This theory, however, hasn’t been substantiated by any tangible evidence, though the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report earlier this year, as far as the initial exposure to the coronavirus is concerned, both natural exposure and a laboratory-associated incident "are plausible."

