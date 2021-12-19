Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/trump-claims-china-has-to-pay-trillions-of-dollars-of-reparations-for-covid-pandemic-1091651865.html
Trump Claims China Has to Pay Trillions of Dollars of Reparations for COVID Pandemic
Trump Claims China Has to Pay Trillions of Dollars of Reparations for COVID Pandemic
Having estimated the damage wrought by COVID worldwide at about $60 trillion, Trump argued that China simply doesn't have that kind of money. 19.12.2021, Sputnik International
donald trump
china
reparations
covid-19
Former US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that China bears responsibility for the outbreak of COVID-19.During an interview with Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo, Trump claimed, without presenting any evidence, that the origins of COVID-19 are “so obvious,” saying “they came from Wuhan lab.” He also said that anyone who thinks otherwise is “just kidding themselves.”The ex-POTUS estimated the damage wrought by COVID worldwide, which he appeared to blame on Beijing, at $60 trillion – but he says China doesn't have it.In 2020, the Trump administration promoted the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic started due to a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with the then-US president using monikers like “China Virus” and “Kung Flu” to describe the disease.This theory, however, hasn’t been substantiated by any tangible evidence, though the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report earlier this year, as far as the initial exposure to the coronavirus is concerned, both natural exposure and a laboratory-associated incident "are plausible."
donald trump, china, reparations, covid-19

Trump Claims China Has to Pay Trillions of Dollars of Reparations for COVID Pandemic

18:53 GMT 19.12.2021
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / RACHEL MUMMEY
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Having estimated the damage wrought by COVID worldwide at about $60 trillion, Trump argued that China simply doesn't have that kind of money.
Former US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that China bears responsibility for the outbreak of COVID-19.
During an interview with Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo, Trump claimed, without presenting any evidence, that the origins of COVID-19 are “so obvious,” saying “they came from Wuhan lab.” He also said that anyone who thinks otherwise is “just kidding themselves.”
“China has to pay, they have to pay reparations, and China does not have the money to pay those reparations,” Trump declared.
The ex-POTUS estimated the damage wrought by COVID worldwide, which he appeared to blame on Beijing, at $60 trillion – but he says China doesn't have it.
“But they have to do something to make up for what they’ve done,” he added. “What they’ve done to the world is so horrible, it’s been horrible, all over the world, and it does not stop.”
In 2020, the Trump administration promoted the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic started due to a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with the then-US president using monikers like “China Virus” and “Kung Flu” to describe the disease.
This theory, however, hasn’t been substantiated by any tangible evidence, though the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report earlier this year, as far as the initial exposure to the coronavirus is concerned, both natural exposure and a laboratory-associated incident "are plausible."
