International
Suspect in Arson in Osaka Keeps People From Leaving Clinic Standing at Exit, Reports Say
Suspect in Arson in Osaka Keeps People From Leaving Clinic Standing at Exit, Reports Say
A man suspected of setting fire in a mental clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka
2021-12-19T06:26+0000
2021-12-19T06:26+0000
asia & pacific
japan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091639824_0:131:3175:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_4cecdb48d6de1278e9079f0b97ef48db.jpg
The fire broke out on the fourth floor of a multi-tenant building early Friday. Witnesses said that the suspect brought an inflammable liquid in a paper bag and ignited it. As many as 28 people sustained injuries in the blaze including the arsonist.Early on Sunday, investigators arrived at the building to watch the security footage, which showed that right after the fire began, the 61-year old stood in front of the exit spreading his arms to the sides to keep people from leaving the building, according to the media.The ignition started in the central part of the building, near the entrance, and the fire blocked the way to the elevator and the stairs that were the only way to escape the blaze, NHK said. People were trying to hide from the fire inside the building and were asphyxiated by the carbon monoxide gas that blocks access of oxygen.
japan
asia & pacific, japan

Suspect in Arson in Osaka Keeps People From Leaving Clinic Standing at Exit, Reports Say

06:26 GMT 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOONFirefighters work outside a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan
Firefighters work outside a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOON
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A man suspected of setting fire in a mental clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka, leading to 24 deaths, did not let people quit the building by standing in their way to exit, the Japanese NHK broadcaster reported, citing investigative sources.
The fire broke out on the fourth floor of a multi-tenant building early Friday. Witnesses said that the suspect brought an inflammable liquid in a paper bag and ignited it. As many as 28 people sustained injuries in the blaze including the arsonist.
Early on Sunday, investigators arrived at the building to watch the security footage, which showed that right after the fire began, the 61-year old stood in front of the exit spreading his arms to the sides to keep people from leaving the building, according to the media.
The ignition started in the central part of the building, near the entrance, and the fire blocked the way to the elevator and the stairs that were the only way to escape the blaze, NHK said. People were trying to hide from the fire inside the building and were asphyxiated by the carbon monoxide gas that blocks access of oxygen.
