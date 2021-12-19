Registration was successful!
SpaceX Says Turkey's Communications Satellite Launched Into Orbit on Falcon 9 Rocket
The US aerospace company SpaceX said it successfully launched the Turkish fifth-generation Turksat 5B communications satellite on a Falcon 9 rocket
The satellite was launched at 03:58 GMT from the Cape Canaveral base in the US state of Florida.On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and SpaceX founder Elon Musk had virtual talks on Turkey’s national space program. During the discussion, Erdogan and Musk touched upon the cooperation in space technologies and long-term investments.They also discussed the upcoming launch of Turksat 5B into space and the launch of another Turkish satellite, Turksat 5A, which a SpaceX rocket lifted this past January.
elon musk, tech, space x

08:56 GMT 19.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US aerospace company SpaceX said it successfully launched the Turkish fifth-generation Turksat 5B communications satellite on a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday.
