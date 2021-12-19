Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/significant-amounts-of-water-found-hidden-on-mars-by-esa-roscosmos-mission-1091644758.html
'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
Researchers who detected the new water deposit through the Trace Gas Orbiter’s equipment, believe that this liquid "more likely exists in the form of ice". 19.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-19T12:17+0000
2021-12-19T12:17+0000
european space agency (esa)
tech
roscosmos
discovery
mars
water
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104640/29/1046402954_0:405:4500:2936_1920x0_80_0_0_869e0f812e11f19f26839e1188401ff9.jpg
The presence of "significant amounts" of water has been discovered beneath the soil of Mars in a system of canyons known as Valles Marineris, or the Mariner Valley, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced.According to a statement posted on the space agency’s official website, the discovery was made via the ESA-Roscosmos’ Trace Gas Orbiter’s (TGO) Fine-Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector (FREND) instrument that can detect hydrogen “in the uppermost metre of the planet’s soil.”As Mitrofanov explained, FREND "revealed an area with an unusually large amount of hydrogen in the colossal Valles Marineris canyon system". The scientist further suggested that, "assuming the hydrogen we see is bound into water molecules, as much as 40% of the near-surface material in this region appears to be water".While the water detected by TGO may potentially be "chemically bound to other minerals in the soil", other observations suggest that "minerals seen in this part of Mars typically contain only a few percent water, much less than is evidenced by these new observations".Another study co-author, Hakan Svedhem from ESA’s ESTEC in the Netherlands, described the new discovery as "an amazing first step", but pointed at the necessity for "more observations to know for sure what form of water we’re dealing with".
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/new-concept-of-artificial-magnetic-field-to-help-terraform-mars-unveiled-by-scientists-1090990603.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104640/29/1046402954_24:0:4476:3339_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb74b9dc67caa856c51ce261503d16b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european space agency (esa), tech, roscosmos, discovery, mars, water

'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission

12:17 GMT 19.12.2021
© AP Photo / ESA/D. DucrosArtist’s impression provided by the European Space Agency, ESA, depicting the separation of the ExoMars 2016 entry, descent and landing demonstrator module, named Schiaparelli, center, from the Trace Gas Orbiter, TGO,left, and heading for Mars
Artist’s impression provided by the European Space Agency, ESA, depicting the separation of the ExoMars 2016 entry, descent and landing demonstrator module, named Schiaparelli, center, from the Trace Gas Orbiter, TGO,left, and heading for Mars - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© AP Photo / ESA/D. Ducros
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Researchers who detected the new water deposit through the Trace Gas Orbiter’s equipment, believe that this liquid "more likely exists in the form of ice".
The presence of "significant amounts" of water has been discovered beneath the soil of Mars in a system of canyons known as Valles Marineris, or the Mariner Valley, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced.
According to a statement posted on the space agency’s official website, the discovery was made via the ESA-Roscosmos’ Trace Gas Orbiter’s (TGO) Fine-Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector (FREND) instrument that can detect hydrogen “in the uppermost metre of the planet’s soil.”
"With TGO we can look down to one metre below this dusty layer and see what’s really going on below Mars’ surface – and, crucially, locate water-rich ‘oases’ that couldn’t be detected with previous instruments," said Igor Mitrofanov of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, Russia, lead author of the new study and FREND’s principal investigator.
As Mitrofanov explained, FREND "revealed an area with an unusually large amount of hydrogen in the colossal Valles Marineris canyon system". The scientist further suggested that, "assuming the hydrogen we see is bound into water molecules, as much as 40% of the near-surface material in this region appears to be water".
Mars - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
New Concept of Artificial Magnetic Field to Help Terraform Mars Unveiled by Scientists
24 November, 14:01 GMT

"We found a central part of Valles Marineris to be packed full of water – far more water than we expected," added Mitrofanov’s co-author Alexey Malakhov, also of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. "This is very much like Earth’s permafrost regions, where water ice permanently persists under dry soil because of the constant low temperatures."

While the water detected by TGO may potentially be "chemically bound to other minerals in the soil", other observations suggest that "minerals seen in this part of Mars typically contain only a few percent water, much less than is evidenced by these new observations".
"Overall, we think this water more likely exists in the form of ice," Malakhov remarked.
Another study co-author, Hakan Svedhem from ESA’s ESTEC in the Netherlands, described the new discovery as "an amazing first step", but pointed at the necessity for "more observations to know for sure what form of water we’re dealing with".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:17 GMT'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
12:10 GMTKremlin Spokesman Believes WHO Will Recognise Sputnik V 'Within Next Few Months'
12:01 GMTProtesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
11:49 GMTPolls Open in Chile For 2nd Round of Presidential Election
11:35 GMTUS Quidditch & MLQ Changing Name Over J.K.Rowling's Views on Trans People
11:31 GMTTension Erupts After Two Political Leaders Killed Within 12 Hours in Indian State of Kerala
11:30 GMT'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures
11:24 GMTKim Jong-un’s Sister Reportedly Promoted Back Into Politburo Amid Behind-the-Scenes Intrigue
11:00 GMTWho Are Gabriel Boric & Jose Kast, the Political Opposites Vying for Chile’s Presidency?
10:57 GMTNATO Chief Speaks Against Conference With Russia on Spheres of Influence
10:27 GMTHorrors of Self-Styled Godman Raping Woman With Wife's Help Exposed in India's Tamil Nadu
10:26 GMTIDF Detains 4 People Suspected of Killing Israeli Man
10:07 GMTPrince William Reportedly Urged by 'Terrified' Queen Not to Fly Choppers Amid Succession Line Fears
10:06 GMTIndonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts Again Prompting Evacuation
10:00 GMTCavusoglu Says Some 'Power Centers' Aim to Undermine Turkey-Russia Relations
09:33 GMTLondon Mayor Khan Says More COVID-19 Restrictions 'Inevitable'
09:09 GMTPolice Clash With Anti-vax Protesters in London - Videos
08:56 GMTSpaceX Says Turkey's Communications Satellite Launched Into Orbit on Falcon 9 Rocket
08:30 GMTPolice Open Probe Into Lynching of Man for 'Sacrilege' Attempt at Golden Temple in India
08:30 GMTTory MPs Appeared to Ditch UK Culture Secretary From WhatsApp Group For Extolling ‘Hero' BoJo