Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/scottish-witches-executed-300-years-ago-for-wicked-spells-sex-with-the-devil-to-be--pardoned--1091646839.html
Scottish Witches Executed 300 Years Ago for ‘Wicked’ Spells, ‘Sex with the Devil’ to Be Pardoned
Scottish Witches Executed 300 Years Ago for ‘Wicked’ Spells, ‘Sex with the Devil’ to Be Pardoned
Thousands of women accused of witchcraft in Scotland under the Witchcraft Act between 1563 and 1736 are to have their names cleared posthumously.
2021-12-19T13:37+0000
2021-12-19T13:37+0000
scotland
nicola sturgeon
witch hunt
witch
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106886/19/1068861940_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_74ef5b1d1d27943c8e529033dcc9834a.jpg
Thousands of women accused of witchcraft in Scotland under the Witchcraft Act between 1563 and 1736 are to have their names cleared posthumously, reported the Sunday Times. A member’s bill on the issue in the Scottish parliament has secured the support of the administration of First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. According to Natalie Don, a Scottish National Party MSP, the bill could be passed as early as next summer. A petition lodged earlier this year by Claire Mitchell QC and writer Zoe Venditozzi as part of the Witches of Scotland campaign, launched on International Women’s Day 2020, sought a pardon, an official apology and a memorial in recognition of Scotland’s witches. In its response to the petition, the Scottish Government acknowledged that the Witchcraft Act of 1563 – which remained in law in Scotland until 1736 – was discriminatory. An estimated 4,000 people had been accused of witchcraft after laws passed by James IV of Scotland unleashed the nationwide Great Scottish Witch Hunt of 1597. It was the second of five national witch hunts in Scottish history, carried out under the supervision of Royal Commissions. Among the hundreds of alleged witches accused of everything ranging from casting evil spells to conjuring up storms to sink the ships of King James VI to engaging in sex with the Devil and turning into owls, over half were executed. A great majority – over 85 percent of those convicted - were women or girls. Mitchell claims she was, in part, inspired by the case of Lilias Adie, from Torryburn, Fife, who had been forced to confess to casting malicious spells and “having sex with the Devil”. While sentenced to be burnt at the stake, she died in prison in 1704. Individuals known to have a reputation as a healer or possessing plant knowledge were often singled out as targets for witch hunts, and were often blamed for everything from bouts of bad weather to plagues of mice, crop failures and disease.
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106886/19/1068861940_113:0:1904:1343_1920x0_80_0_0_c5e49e6db47a1232fc046f6dd54a2963.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scotland, nicola sturgeon, witch hunt, witch

Scottish Witches Executed 300 Years Ago for ‘Wicked’ Spells, ‘Sex with the Devil’ to Be Pardoned

13:37 GMT 19.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Jose Angel Sanchez Reyes / Witch
Witch - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Jose Angel Sanchez Reyes /
Subscribe
The Great Scottish Witch Hunt of 1597, triggered after witchcraft laws were passed by James IV of Scotland, resulted in a series of nationwide trials with around 400 people, mostly women and girls, charged with various forms of diabolism.
Thousands of women accused of witchcraft in Scotland under the Witchcraft Act between 1563 and 1736 are to have their names cleared posthumously, reported the Sunday Times.
A member’s bill on the issue in the Scottish parliament has secured the support of the administration of First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.
According to Natalie Don, a Scottish National Party MSP, the bill could be passed as early as next summer.
“It is right that this wrong should be righted, that these people who were criminalised, mostly women, should be pardoned,” she was cited as saying by the outlet.
A petition lodged earlier this year by Claire Mitchell QC and writer Zoe Venditozzi as part of the Witches of Scotland campaign, launched on International Women’s Day 2020, sought a pardon, an official apology and a memorial in recognition of Scotland’s witches.
In its response to the petition, the Scottish Government acknowledged that the Witchcraft Act of 1563 – which remained in law in Scotland until 1736 – was discriminatory.
“It’s all about raising awareness to what happened to women and properly recording the history of what happened to women. Those accused were vulnerable members of society who were used as scapegoats – if we don’t recognise and deal with our past we go on to make the same mistakes,” Claire Mitchell was quoted as saying earlier.
An estimated 4,000 people had been accused of witchcraft after laws passed by James IV of Scotland unleashed the nationwide Great Scottish Witch Hunt of 1597. It was the second of five national witch hunts in Scottish history, carried out under the supervision of Royal Commissions.
Among the hundreds of alleged witches accused of everything ranging from casting evil spells to conjuring up storms to sink the ships of King James VI to engaging in sex with the Devil and turning into owls, over half were executed.
A great majority – over 85 percent of those convicted - were women or girls. Mitchell claims she was, in part, inspired by the case of Lilias Adie, from Torryburn, Fife, who had been forced to confess to casting malicious spells and “having sex with the Devil”.
While sentenced to be burnt at the stake, she died in prison in 1704.
Individuals known to have a reputation as a healer or possessing plant knowledge were often singled out as targets for witch hunts, and were often blamed for everything from bouts of bad weather to plagues of mice, crop failures and disease.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:40 GMTWHO Expects Documents on Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia in Late December, Spokesman Says
13:37 GMTScottish Witches Executed 300 Years Ago for ‘Wicked’ Spells, ‘Sex with the Devil’ to Be Pardoned
13:07 GMTGamaleya Institute Head Says No Need to Update Sputnik V Vaccine for Now
13:05 GMTIDF, US Cyber Units Hold Mysterious Joint Drills to Ensure ‘Cyber Network Superiority’
12:56 GMTSome 'Mysterious Ingredient' May Be Causing Universe to Expand Faster Than it Should, Claims Study
12:36 GMTFrench Defenсe Minister Says Paris Unwilling to Return to Cold War With Russia
12:17 GMT'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
12:10 GMTKremlin Spokesman Believes WHO Will Recognise Sputnik V 'Within Next Few Months'
12:01 GMTProtesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
11:49 GMTPolls Open in Chile For 2nd Round of Presidential Election
11:35 GMTUS Quidditch & MLQ Changing Name Over J.K.Rowling's Views on Trans People
11:31 GMTTension Erupts After Two Political Leaders Killed Within 12 Hours in Indian State of Kerala
11:30 GMT'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures
11:24 GMTKim Jong-un’s Sister Reportedly Promoted Back Into Politburo Amid Behind-the-Scenes Intrigue
11:00 GMTWho Are Gabriel Boric & Jose Kast, the Political Opposites Vying for Chile’s Presidency?
10:57 GMTNATO Chief Speaks Against Conference With Russia on Spheres of Influence
10:27 GMTHorrors of Self-Styled Godman Raping Woman With Wife's Help Exposed in India's Tamil Nadu
10:26 GMTIDF Detains 4 People Suspected of Killing Israeli Man
10:07 GMTPrince William Reportedly Urged by 'Terrified' Queen Not to Fly Choppers Amid Succession Line Fears
10:06 GMTIndonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts Again Prompting Evacuation