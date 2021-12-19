Registration was successful!
LIVE: 'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/russia-testing-new-radar-drone-for-reconnaissance-of-ground-targets---source-1091636771.html
Russia Testing New Radar Drone for Reconnaissance of Ground Targets - Source
Russia Testing New Radar Drone for Reconnaissance of Ground Targets - Source
Russia Testing New Radar Drone for Reconnaissance of Ground Targets - Source
2021-12-19T01:46+0000
2021-12-19T01:46+0000
"An unmanned aerial vehicle for radar and radio-technical reconnaissance was created by the Kronshtadt company on the basis of the Orion reconnaissance and strike drone. Right now, its flight tests are underway," the source said.He added that the multifunctional radar system that the new drone is equipped with allows reconnaissance of various ground targets, "including reconnaissance of radiation sources, such as enemy anti-aircraft missile systems."The source specified that the radar system can also perform target designation functions, including for attack drones.In July, Kronshtadt Group announced that it was preparing to launch mass production of Orion drones for exports in 2022. Kronshtadt Group CEO Sergei Bogatikov told Sputnik in August that an Orion drone equipped with a satellite communication system was going to fly for the first time this winter.
01:46 GMT 19.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has started testing a new drone with an onboard radar system for reconnaissance of ground targets, a defense industry source told Sputnik.
"An unmanned aerial vehicle for radar and radio-technical reconnaissance was created by the Kronshtadt company on the basis of the Orion reconnaissance and strike drone. Right now, its flight tests are underway," the source said.
He added that the multifunctional radar system that the new drone is equipped with allows reconnaissance of various ground targets, "including reconnaissance of radiation sources, such as enemy anti-aircraft missile systems."
The source specified that the radar system can also perform target designation functions, including for attack drones.
"There is a possibility of including the drone in the reconnaissance and strike segment of a unified control system," the source said.
In July, Kronshtadt Group announced that it was preparing to launch mass production of Orion drones for exports in 2022. Kronshtadt Group CEO Sergei Bogatikov told Sputnik in August that an Orion drone equipped with a satellite communication system was going to fly for the first time this winter.
