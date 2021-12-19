Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary

A protest is being held in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to denounce the military coup on the third anniversary of the country's 2018 revolution.In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests which began in December 2018, amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.Following the 2019 coup, a new political power structure was established to run the country, the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. In October 2021, yet another coup shook Sudan - Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was arrested and the military made a deal with him; now the military and Hamdok run the country together. Subsequently, hundreds of people have attended protests, which the authorities are attempting to suppress. Forty people have been reportedly killed in the demonstrations since 25 October.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
In April 2019, the country witnessed a military coup prompted by rallies over an economic crisis and subsequent decline in living standards. Then-Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir was overthrown by the army and imprisoned.
