Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution's Third Anniversary
Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
A protest is being held in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to denounce the military coup on the third anniversary of the country's 2018 revolution.
A protest is being held in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to denounce the military coup on the third anniversary of the country's 2018 revolution.In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests which began in December 2018, amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.Following the 2019 coup, a new political power structure was established to run the country, the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. In October 2021, yet another coup shook Sudan - Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was arrested and the military made a deal with him; now the military and Hamdok run the country together. Subsequently, hundreds of people have attended protests, which the authorities are attempting to suppress. Forty people have been reportedly ​killed in the demonstrations since 25 October.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary

12:01 GMT 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / EL TAYEB SIDDIG People hold Sudanese flags during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, November 25, 2021.
People hold Sudanese flags during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, November 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / EL TAYEB SIDDIG
In April 2019, the country witnessed a military coup prompted by rallies over an economic crisis and subsequent decline in living standards. Then-Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir was overthrown by the army and imprisoned.
A protest is being held in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to denounce the military coup on the third anniversary of the country's 2018 revolution.
In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests which began in December 2018, amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.
Following the 2019 coup, a new political power structure was established to run the country, the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.
In October 2021, yet another coup shook Sudan - Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was arrested and the military made a deal with him; now the military and Hamdok run the country together.
Subsequently, hundreds of people have attended protests, which the authorities are attempting to suppress. Forty people have been reportedly ​killed in the demonstrations since 25 October.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
