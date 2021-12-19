https://sputniknews.com/20211219/protesters-demonstrate-in-sudan-on-revolutions-third-anniversary-1091638105.html

Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary

A protest is being held in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to denounce the military coup on the third anniversary of the country's 2018 revolution.

A protest is being held in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to denounce the military coup on the third anniversary of the country's 2018 revolution.In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests which began in December 2018, amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.Following the 2019 coup, a new political power structure was established to run the country, the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. In October 2021, yet another coup shook Sudan - Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was arrested and the military made a deal with him; now the military and Hamdok run the country together. Subsequently, hundreds of people have attended protests, which the authorities are attempting to suppress. Forty people have been reportedly ​killed in the demonstrations since 25 October.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

