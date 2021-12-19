Polls Open in Chile For 2nd Round of Presidential Election

Sputnik is live from Santiago as voters head to polling stations to cast their ballot in the second round of the Chilean presidential election.The first round of the election, which took place at the end of November, saw conservative candidate Jose Antonio Kast get the biggest number of votes - at 27.9 percent, and left-wing politician Gabriel Boric coming in second with around 25.8 percent of the votes.In order to win in the first round, a candidate must get 50 percent plus one vote.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
In mid-October, opposition parties in Chile initiated a constitutional impeachment process for the country's president, Sebastian Pinera, following the publication of documents from the Pandora Papers.
