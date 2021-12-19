https://sputniknews.com/20211219/police-open-probe-into-lynching-of-man-for-sacrilege-attempt-at-golden-temple-in-india-1091639403.html

Police Open Probe Into Lynching of Man for 'Sacrilege' Attempt at Golden Temple in India

Police Open Probe Into Lynching of Man for 'Sacrilege' Attempt at Golden Temple in India

On Saturday, a man, aged 24-25, was beaten to death by a mob after he jumped over the railing of the sanctum sanctorum inside the Sikhs' holiest shrine, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. He allegedly tried to touch the ceremonial sword kept in front of the holy book of the Sikhs, 'Guru Granth Sahib', during the daily evening prayer.

2021-12-19T08:30+0000

2021-12-19T08:30+0000

2021-12-19T08:30+0000

lynch

killed

human sacrifice

india

lynching

sikh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091641536_0:4:765:434_1920x0_80_0_0_ca051255faefd401cec72c0b29121baa.png

In a bid to find the 'real conspirators' behind the lynching of a man by angry devotees for a "sacrilege" attempt at the sacred Sikh shrine 'Golden Temple' in Amritsar city, Punjab Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal narrated the whole incident to Indian media in the Punjabi language and said, "Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside [the Golden Temple] where the holy book [Guru Granth Sahib] is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword; was taken out by Sangat people (Sikh volunteers), and died in the altercation."No identification documents were recovered from the body, the police said.While the police have sent the body of the man for an autopsy that will be conducted on Sunday, Punjab state chief Charanjit Singh Channi has ordered a probe into the incident, which has taken the internet by storm.Several politicians and netizens have shared the video of the incident on social media and condemned the man's "sacrilege" attempt at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter to share the CCTV footage of the attempt at "sacrilege".In the video, a man can be seen jumping over a railing during prayers and touching the sword kept in front of the holy book 'Guru Granth Sahib'. He was stopped by devotees and the security team. While it's unclear what happened afterwards, it is said that the man was taken outside and allegedly beaten to death by the Sikh devotees and volunteers.Some netizens are circulating speculations about a conspiracy behind the incident to vitiate the atmosphere in the border state ahead of the upcoming elections.Calling the whole incident "deeply shocking and exceedingly painful", former Punjab Chief Parkash Singh Badal told Indian media that the “possibility of a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the incident cannot be ruled out”. “The whole conspiracy needs to be probed, exposed and those behind it given exemplary punishment,” Badal added.The national spokesperson of the BJP, R.P Singh condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt and demanded that the Punjab government hand over the case to India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Reacting to the incident, angry netizens are lashing out at the devotees who allegedly killed the man. People are strongly condemning the lynching of the man in the name of religion. Another Twitter user hit out at the police officer in charge of the investigation, accusing him of justifying the lynching.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

lynch, killed, human sacrifice, india, lynching, sikh