Videos: Police Detain Over 50 Protesters Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Brussels - Reports
Videos: Police Detain Over 50 Protesters Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Brussels - Reports
The Brussels police detained on Sunday 55 people following clashes with protesters against tightening COVID-19 restrictions, Belgian news agency Belga reported.
One protester was injured and hospitalized. Also, five property damage reports were drawn up, according to a police spokesperson.This is the third such protest in recent weeks, with the previous ones taking place on November 21 and December 5, with protesters gathering to voice their disagreement with the tightening of health restrictions, including the widespread use of coronavirus certificates and mandatory vaccination for medical workers, suggested by the authorities.Meanwhile, parents are against mandatory masks at schools for children aged six and older.
Videos: Police Detain Over 50 Protesters Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Brussels - Reports

20:34 GMT 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON A police officer looks down during a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2021.
A police officer looks down during a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Brussels police detained on Sunday 55 people following clashes with protesters against tightening COVID-19 restrictions, Belgian news agency Belga reported.
One protester was injured and hospitalized. Also, five property damage reports were drawn up, according to a police spokesperson.
This is the third such protest in recent weeks, with the previous ones taking place on November 21 and December 5, with protesters gathering to voice their disagreement with the tightening of health restrictions, including the widespread use of coronavirus certificates and mandatory vaccination for medical workers, suggested by the authorities.
Meanwhile, parents are against mandatory masks at schools for children aged six and older.
