Police Clash With Anti-vax Protesters in London - Videos

Rallies against coronavirus restrictions were held in central London on Saturday.

Rallies against coronavirus restrictions were held in central London on Saturday.The so-called "Freedom Rally" was organised by protesters against restrictive measures related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. People without masks waved English flags and shouted "Shame!", throwing eggs into shops.The conflict with the police occurred on Parliament Square. Beer cans and fireworks were thrown at the police. One policeman was reportedly injured.Video footage from the demonstration posted on social media shows shoving between police officers and protesters.Earlier that day, London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a state of emergency in connection with an increase in the number of cases of infection with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.The mayor noted that in recent days in London, "there has been an increase in the number of hospitalisations infected with coronavirus". He added that, according to the government, hospital admissions in London rose 28% over the week over the previous week.According to the official, the city has logged the largest number of new cases since the start of the pandemic: over 26,000.Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the nation was switching to 'Plan B' of the strategy for fighting the virus this winter amid growing concerns about the latest coronavirus strain, which includes imposing new COVID-19 restrictions in England.The United Kingdom confirmed over 90,000 new cases on Saturday, bringing the national total to 11,279,428.

