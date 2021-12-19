Registration was successful!
NATO Chief Speaks Against Conference With Russia on Spheres of Influence
NATO Chief Speaks Against Conference With Russia on Spheres of Influence
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he does not back the idea of holding a conference with Russia on the spheres of influence
2021-12-19T10:57+0000
2021-12-19T10:57+0000
In lieu of the conference, Stoltenberg spoke in favor of discussing with Moscow measures to strengthen trust, control armament, ensure transparency of drills, and ease the tensions, according to the newspaper.In an interview with the French Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper, Stoltenberg said that the idea of holding a conference focusing on spheres of influence which would let powerful nations control what their neighbours can and cannot do, is a step back for the alliance. The official added that this direction would be completely wrong.Russia has repeatedly said that the West is using allegations of "aggressive actions" as a pretext to deploy NATO's military equipment near Russian borders.
NATO Chief Speaks Against Conference With Russia on Spheres of Influence

10:57 GMT 19.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he does not back the idea of holding a conference with Russia on the spheres of influence.
In lieu of the conference, Stoltenberg spoke in favor of discussing with Moscow measures to strengthen trust, control armament, ensure transparency of drills, and ease the tensions, according to the newspaper.
In an interview with the French Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper, Stoltenberg said that the idea of holding a conference focusing on spheres of influence which would let powerful nations control what their neighbours can and cannot do, is a step back for the alliance. The official added that this direction would be completely wrong.
Russia has repeatedly said that the West is using allegations of "aggressive actions" as a pretext to deploy NATO's military equipment near Russian borders.
