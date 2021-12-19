https://sputniknews.com/20211219/london-mayor-khan-says-more-covid-19-restrictions-inevitable-1091642212.html

London Mayor Khan Says More COVID-19 Restrictions 'Inevitable'

London mayor Sadiq Khan argued that he believes that new restrictions over the COVID-19 pandemic are 'inevitable'.

On Sunday, London mayor Sadiq Khan argued that he believes that new restrictions over the COVID-19 pandemic are 'inevitable'. The statement comes amid the surge of coronavirus cases in the UK, with the latest numbers showing that over 90, 000 cases were registered.Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News that unvaccinated people should "think about the damage they are doing to society".He stressed that staff shortages in health service is a big challenge now. The minister also added that 10% of the population - more than five million people - still have not been vaccinated.Earlier in the day, the Guardian reported, citing the UK government’s leading scientists that unless tougher restrictions are immediately imposed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the daily number of infections could reach between 600,000 and two million by the end of December.

