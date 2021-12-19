Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/london-mayor-khan-says-more-covid-19-restrictions-inevitable-1091642212.html
London Mayor Khan Says More COVID-19 Restrictions 'Inevitable'
London Mayor Khan Says More COVID-19 Restrictions 'Inevitable'
London mayor Sadiq Khan argued that he believes that new restrictions over the COVID-19 pandemic are 'inevitable'.
2021-12-19T09:33+0000
2021-12-19T10:05+0000
uk
covid-19
omicron covid strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091642865_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_60b120e37f1676975e8f2309e76a6e6d.jpg
On Sunday, London mayor Sadiq Khan argued that he believes that new restrictions over the COVID-19 pandemic are 'inevitable'. The statement comes amid the surge of coronavirus cases in the UK, with the latest numbers showing that over 90, 000 cases were registered.Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News that unvaccinated people should "think about the damage they are doing to society".He stressed that staff shortages in health service is a big challenge now. The minister also added that 10% of the population - more than five million people - still have not been vaccinated.Earlier in the day, the Guardian reported, citing the UK government’s leading scientists that unless tougher restrictions are immediately imposed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the daily number of infections could reach between 600,000 and two million by the end of December.
He probably going to set up Covid Zones and charge folk £30 a day to leave their homes.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091642865_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9635bbe79cfe85046eaf9e0977917445.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, covid-19

London Mayor Khan Says More COVID-19 Restrictions 'Inevitable'

09:33 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 19.12.2021)
© TOLGA AKMENPedestrians, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of Covid-19, walk past a sign asking commuters to "Wear a face covering", at Liverpool Street train station in central London on December 18, 2021.
Pedestrians, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of Covid-19, walk past a sign asking commuters to Wear a face covering, at Liverpool Street train station in central London on December 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© TOLGA AKMEN
Subscribe
Earlier this week, Khan declared a "major incident" to help the city's overwhelmed hospitals amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.
On Sunday, London mayor Sadiq Khan argued that he believes that new restrictions over the COVID-19 pandemic are 'inevitable'.
The statement comes amid the surge of coronavirus cases in the UK, with the latest numbers showing that over 90, 000 cases were registered.
"If we don't bring in new restrictions sooner rather than later you're going to see even more positive cases and potentially public services like the NHS on the verge of collapse, if not collapsing," Khan said.
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News that unvaccinated people should "think about the damage they are doing to society".
"They must really think about the damage they are doing to society... they take up hospital beds that could have been used for someone with maybe a heart problem, or maybe someone who is waiting for elective surgery...But instead of protecting themselves and protecting the community, they choose not to get vaccinated. They are really having a damaging impact and I just can't stress enough, please do come forward and get vaccinated," Javid said.
He stressed that staff shortages in health service is a big challenge now. The minister also added that 10% of the population - more than five million people - still have not been vaccinated.
Earlier in the day, the Guardian reported, citing the UK government’s leading scientists that unless tougher restrictions are immediately imposed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the daily number of infections could reach between 600,000 and two million by the end of December.
300000
Discuss
Popular comments
He probably going to set up Covid Zones and charge folk £30 a day to leave their homes.
WWillyspit
19 December, 12:58 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:27 GMTHorrors of Self-Styled Godman Raping Woman With Wife's Help Exposed in India's Tamil Nadu
10:26 GMTIDF Detains 4 People Suspected of Killing Israeli Man
10:07 GMTPrince William Reportedly Urged by 'Terrified' Queen Not to Fly Choppers Amid Succession Line Fears
10:06 GMTIndonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts Again Prompting Evacuation
10:00 GMTCavusoglu Says Some 'Power Centers' Aim to Undermine Turkey-Russia Relations
09:33 GMTLondon Mayor Khan Says More COVID-19 Restrictions 'Inevitable'
09:09 GMTPolice Clash With Anti-vax Protesters in London - Videos
08:56 GMTSpaceX Says Turkey's Communications Satellite Launched Into Orbit on Falcon 9 Rocket
08:30 GMTPolice Open Probe Into Lynching of Man for 'Sacrilege' Attempt at Golden Temple in India
08:30 GMTTory MPs Appeared to Ditch UK Culture Secretary From WhatsApp Group For Extolling ‘Hero' BoJo
07:51 GMTLondon 'Highly Unlikely' to Deploy Troops in Ukraine, UK Defence Secretary Says
07:44 GMTEmpty Streets and Closed Shops: Bethlehem's Tourism is Struggling to Survive The Pandemic
06:53 GMTNo 10 Reportedly in ‘Panic' Over BoJo 'Mistresses, Love Children' Mock Qs in Allegra Stratton Tapes
06:26 GMTSuspect in Arson in Osaka Keeps People From Leaving Clinic Standing at Exit, Reports Say
06:12 GMTGermany Announces Quarantine for UK Travelers to Curb Omicron Variant Spread
05:46 GMTUK Scientists Warn of Daily COVID Surge to Two Million Unless New Curbs Introduced Before New Year
05:34 GMTCivilian Deaths From US Strikes in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan Downplayed by Pentagon, Reports Say
05:29 GMTLeeds Fan Arrested After Allegedly Racially Insulting Arsenal Player
05:11 GMTCNN Closes Offices to Nonessential Employees as COVID-19 Gains Strength
05:07 GMTTrump Says CNN Wants Jeff Zucker Out ‘Because His Ratings Have Gone to All-Time Low’