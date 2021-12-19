Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/liz-truss-expected-to-replace-frost-in-negotiating-northern-ireland-protocol-as-foreign-secretary-1091651751.html
Liz Truss to Replace Frost in Negotiations With EU on Northern Ireland Protocol
Liz Truss to Replace Frost in Negotiations With EU on Northern Ireland Protocol
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will replace David Frost in negotiating UK's relationship with the European Union, the government said.
2021-12-19T17:57+0000
2021-12-19T18:28+0000
uk
brexit
liz truss
northern ireland protocol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083380437_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_39354f14ef78dc9b7802edfd0c7c1bf1.jpg
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will replace David Frost in negotiating UK's relationship with the European Union, the government said.Truss took to Twitter to say that she’s pleased to accept the new responsibility.Earlier on Sunday, The Daily Mail reported, citing Downing Street sources, that Frost would resign in January due to his "disillusionment" with the direction of the government’s policy. But early on Sunday, the UK government published Frost's resignation letter in which the former chief Brexit negotiator announced he was stepping down immediately since "Brexit is now secure.”
uk, brexit, liz truss, northern ireland protocol

Liz Truss to Replace Frost in Negotiations With EU on Northern Ireland Protocol

17:57 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 19.12.2021)
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAYBritain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 11, 2020
Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 11, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
This comes after the UK's chief negotiator on post-Brexit relations with the EU, Lord David Frost, resigned from the UK government over his "disillusionment" with the direction of London's policy.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will replace David Frost in negotiating UK's relationship with the European Union, the government said.
"Truss will take over Ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect ... and will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the problems arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol," Johnson's office said.
Truss took to Twitter to say that she’s pleased to accept the new responsibility.
Earlier on Sunday, The Daily Mail reported, citing Downing Street sources, that Frost would resign in January due to his "disillusionment" with the direction of the government’s policy. But early on Sunday, the UK government published Frost's resignation letter in which the former chief Brexit negotiator announced he was stepping down immediately since "Brexit is now secure.”
100000
fafandy andrea
19 December, 21:26 GMT
000000
