Liz Truss to Replace Frost in Negotiations With EU on Northern Ireland Protocol

This comes after the UK's chief negotiator on post-Brexit relations with the EU, Lord David Frost, resigned from the UK government over his "disillusionment" with the direction of London's policy.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will replace David Frost in negotiating UK's relationship with the European Union, the government said.
"Truss will take over Ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect ... and will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the problems arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol," Johnson's office said.
Truss took to Twitter to say that she’s pleased to accept the new responsibility.
Pleased to be taking on responsibility for the EU negotiations and wider relationship with the excellent Chris Heaton-Harris @chhcalling.
Earlier on Sunday, The Daily Mail reported, citing Downing Street sources, that Frost would resign in January due to his "disillusionment" with the direction of the government’s policy. But early on Sunday, the UK government published Frost's resignation letter in which the former chief Brexit negotiator announced he was stepping down immediately since "Brexit is now secure.”
