Liz Truss to Replace Frost in Negotiations With EU on Northern Ireland Protocol

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will replace David Frost in negotiating UK's relationship with the European Union, the government said.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will replace David Frost in negotiating UK's relationship with the European Union, the government said.Truss took to Twitter to say that she’s pleased to accept the new responsibility.Earlier on Sunday, The Daily Mail reported, citing Downing Street sources, that Frost would resign in January due to his "disillusionment" with the direction of the government’s policy. But early on Sunday, the UK government published Frost's resignation letter in which the former chief Brexit negotiator announced he was stepping down immediately since "Brexit is now secure.”

