Lawyers Ask Judge to Refer to Epstein's Alleged Madame as ‘Ms. Maxwell’ Instead of ‘Defendant’
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGGhislaine Maxwell sits with her defense lawyers during the trial of Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 10, 2021
Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested last year, is accused of being involved in late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme. Her trial started on November 30.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team filed a motion on Saturday asking the judge to refer to their client as “Ms. Maxwell” when he instructs the jury on the legal nuances they need to be mindful of before their deliberation, according to the New York Post.
The defense attorneys argued with prosecutors about the wording and the latter agreed to replace “defendant” with “Ms. Maxwell” in certain instances. According to Maxwell’s lawyer Christian Everdell, the legal team has targeted areas where it “made sense” to make the change.
“For clarity’s sake, your Honor, we’re not replacing every instance of the word ‘defendant’ with ‘Ms. Maxwell.’ We tried to pick the ones which made sense,” he said.
The motion was said by some lawyers to be unusual, but relevant as the defense is determined to “distance Maxwell from a criminal label,” said Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who has repped Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and John Gotti Jr.
“They’re trying to make her appear human. As a person instead of the cold description of ‘defendant,’ which also makes her sound defensive, as a criminal,” he added. “I wouldn’t say it’s rare. It’s unusual. At the end of the day, it’s a subtle way to influence the jury. But no one is acquitting or convicting due to it. Nevertheless, anytime a defense lawyer labors over every possible minute detail to win a case it's a good thing.”
Meanwhile, Maxwell herself has refused to testify in her own defense, saying “the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt” and there is no need for her to testify.
The trial is expected to conclude next week as prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to deliver closing statements in the case on Monday.