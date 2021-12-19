Lawyers Ask Judge to Refer to Epstein's Alleged Madame as ‘Ms. Maxwell’ Instead of ‘Defendant’

https://sputniknews.com/20211219/lawyers-ask-judge-to-refer-to-epsteins-alleged-madame-as-ms-maxwell-instead-of-defendant-1091636558.html

Maxwell’s Lawyers Request Judge to Refer to Their Client As ‘Ms. Maxwell’ During Last Trial Days

Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team filed a motion on Saturday asking the judge to refer to their client as “Ms. Maxwell” when he instructs the jury on the legal nuances they need to be mindful of before their deliberation, according to the New York Post.The defense attorneys argued with prosecutors about the wording and the latter agreed to replace “defendant” with “Ms. Maxwell” in certain instances. According to Maxwell’s lawyer Christian Everdell, the legal team has targeted areas where it “made sense” to make the change.The motion was said by some lawyers to be unusual, but relevant as the defense is determined to “distance Maxwell from a criminal label,” said Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who has repped Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and John Gotti Jr.Meanwhile, Maxwell herself has refused to testify in her own defense, saying “the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt” and there is no need for her to testify.The trial is expected to conclude next week as prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to deliver closing statements in the case on Monday.

