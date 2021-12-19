Registration was successful!
Kremlin Spokesman Believes WHO Will Recognise Sputnik V 'Within Next Few Months'
Kremlin Spokesman Believes WHO Will Recognise Sputnik V 'Within Next Few Months'
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov thinks the WHO will recognise Russia's Sputnik V vaccine within the next few months.
2021-12-19T12:10+0000
2021-12-19T12:18+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
vaccine
sputnik v
"Yes, the WHO [World Health Organization] has not approved our vaccine yet. And we can discourse long about what is standing behind it - a biased attitude to us or completely bureaucratic issues. Difficulties arise, which are connected to filling out the documents, submission of the information required because here, we have our own requirements and there are different ones. It takes a while to find a compromise between these requirements," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. The official added that he is certain that in the near future, the WHO will authorise Sputnik V.Earlier this week, a preliminary study unveiled by the Gamaleya Centre in Moscow showed that Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V provides a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalisation in the face of the Omicron strain.
12:10 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 12:18 GMT 19.12.2021)
© REUTERS / AGUSTIN MARCARIANA shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - Different requirements for documents result in difficulties in submitting the data necessary for the approval of Russian vaccines, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"Yes, the WHO [World Health Organization] has not approved our vaccine yet. And we can discourse long about what is standing behind it - a biased attitude to us or completely bureaucratic issues. Difficulties arise, which are connected to filling out the documents, submission of the information required because here, we have our own requirements and there are different ones. It takes a while to find a compromise between these requirements," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
The official added that he is certain that in the near future, the WHO will authorise Sputnik V.
"I am convinced that literally within the next few months... the WHO will recognize Sputnik V, and we will manage to make progress on this issue with Europe," Peskov said.
Earlier this week, a preliminary study unveiled by the Gamaleya Centre in Moscow showed that Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V provides a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalisation in the face of the Omicron strain.
