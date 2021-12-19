https://sputniknews.com/20211219/kremlin-spokesman-believes-who-will-recognise-sputnik-v-within-next-few-months-1091645135.html

Kremlin Spokesman Believes WHO Will Recognise Sputnik V 'Within Next Few Months'

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov thinks the WHO will recognise Russia's Sputnik V vaccine within the next few months.

"Yes, the WHO [World Health Organization] has not approved our vaccine yet. And we can discourse long about what is standing behind it - a biased attitude to us or completely bureaucratic issues. Difficulties arise, which are connected to filling out the documents, submission of the information required because here, we have our own requirements and there are different ones. It takes a while to find a compromise between these requirements," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. The official added that he is certain that in the near future, the WHO will authorise Sputnik V.Earlier this week, a preliminary study unveiled by the Gamaleya Centre in Moscow showed that Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V provides a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalisation in the face of the Omicron strain.

