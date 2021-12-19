Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/kim-jong-uns-sister-reportedly-promoted-back-into-politburo-amid-behind-the-scenes-intrigue-1091644368.html
Kim Jong-un’s Sister Reportedly Promoted Back Into Politburo Amid Behind-the-Scenes Intrigue
Kim Jong-un’s Sister Reportedly Promoted Back Into Politburo Amid Behind-the-Scenes Intrigue
Kim Yo-jong began gaining international attention after her historic visit to South Korea as Kim Jong-un’s personal envoy during the 2018 Winter Olympics in... 19.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-19T11:24+0000
2021-12-19T11:27+0000
kim jong-un
north korea
kim yo-jong
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/63/1079556352_0:174:3021:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_2af90e62f4caccc8af377c46681210b4.jpg
Kim Yo-jong appears to have been promoted back into the Politburo - the highest decision-making body of the ruling Korean Workers Party, just several months after losing the post at a party congress.Kim was mentioned Saturday in a report by the official Korean Central News Agency on a national memorial service marking the tenth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il, her and Kim Jong-un’s father.According to the report, Kim appeared at the ceremony on the platform alongside Korean Workers Party chairman Kim Jong-un, as well as other full and alternate (non-voting) members of the Politburo, the Central Committee and the Supreme People’s Assembly. She was listed among “senior officials of the Party and government” at the event, and seen in a video broadcast by North Korean television standing sixth from Kim’s left.South Korean news agency Yonhap took Kim Yo-jong’s mention alongside other members of the Politburo as an indication that she has been promoted back into the body, either as a full or alternate member.Kim Yo-jong has a seat in the State Affairs Commission, the body with de facto responsibility for supervising the cabinet, and is a vice department director in the Central Committee - the apparatus making decisions for the party between congresses and nominally responsible for electing the Politburo.Kim’s position in the Politburo has been shrouded in a veil of intrigue, with the official serving as an alternate member of the powerful body between 2017 until 2019, and then again from 2020 to early 2021. At the 8th Congress of the Workers Party in January, Kim reportedly lost her seat in the Politburo, and her position as first vice-chairwoman of the Central Committee.Kim burst onto the international scene in 2018, when she traveled to South Korea as a personal envoy to Kim Jong-un at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Sitting in the stands at the games together with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US Vice President Mike Pence, US media reports at the time begrudgingly suggested that she had “outflanked” Pence and “stole much of the show” at the event.In the years since, Kim Yo-jong regularly appeared alongside her brother in peace talks with Moon, and behind the scenes during Kim Jong-un’s historic negotiations with President Trump.Kim’s charm offensive infuriated liberal US media during the Trump presidency, with the Washington Post urging the media to “stop fawning over” her and claiming that she helped to “fuel Trump’s war on the media” during his presidency.In recent months, Kim Yo-jong has made headlines with commentaries on North Korea’s defence policy, and Pyongyang’s relations with South Korea and the US. Not averse to making terse, biting statements, she accused South Korea of emulating the “gangster-like logic" of the US after Seoul expressed concerns about North Korea’s missile tests, and called activists sending propaganda balloons to the north “human scum.”In June, she ruled out the Biden administration’s proposals for talks, hinting at the futility of talks for the sake of talks alone. In September, Kim hailed Seoul’s “admirable” proposal to formally end the Korean War, but said Seoul would first need to stop its “hostile policies” against Pyongyang, such as large-scale drills with the US and sending propaganda leaflets to the north.Kim Yo-jong is also believed to be most directly responsible for the June 2020 destruction of North Korea's joint liason office with South Korea in Kaesong, over "dirty" propaganda imagery "aimed at" her brother's wife.
https://sputniknews.com/20210111/kim-jong-uns-sister-reportedly-removed-from-north-koreas-executive-committee-1081733213.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/kim-jong-uns-drastic-weight-loss-is-result-of-his-healthier-habits---reports-1090295172.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/63/1079556352_144:0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_400bc3b9822a7f72c467a160d5551b09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong-un, north korea, kim yo-jong

Kim Jong-un’s Sister Reportedly Promoted Back Into Politburo Amid Behind-the-Scenes Intrigue

11:24 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 19.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Loung Thai LinhNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong holds a bouquet of flowers during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong holds a bouquet of flowers during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© AP Photo / Loung Thai Linh
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kim Yo-jong began gaining international attention after her historic visit to South Korea as Kim Jong-un’s personal envoy during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. She has since been regularly spotted accompanying her brother at major events, including his meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.
Kim Yo-jong appears to have been promoted back into the Politburo - the highest decision-making body of the ruling Korean Workers Party, just several months after losing the post at a party congress.
Kim was mentioned Saturday in a report by the official Korean Central News Agency on a national memorial service marking the tenth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il, her and Kim Jong-un’s father.
According to the report, Kim appeared at the ceremony on the platform alongside Korean Workers Party chairman Kim Jong-un, as well as other full and alternate (non-voting) members of the Politburo, the Central Committee and the Supreme People’s Assembly. She was listed among “senior officials of the Party and government” at the event, and seen in a video broadcast by North Korean television standing sixth from Kim’s left.
South Korean news agency Yonhap took Kim Yo-jong’s mention alongside other members of the Politburo as an indication that she has been promoted back into the body, either as a full or alternate member.
Kim Yo-jong has a seat in the State Affairs Commission, the body with de facto responsibility for supervising the cabinet, and is a vice department director in the Central Committee - the apparatus making decisions for the party between congresses and nominally responsible for electing the Politburo.
Kim’s position in the Politburo has been shrouded in a veil of intrigue, with the official serving as an alternate member of the powerful body between 2017 until 2019, and then again from 2020 to early 2021. At the 8th Congress of the Workers Party in January, Kim reportedly lost her seat in the Politburo, and her position as first vice-chairwoman of the Central Committee.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2021
Kim Jong-un’s Sister Reportedly Removed From North Korea’s Executive Committee
11 January, 15:45 GMT
Kim Yo-jong’s bobbing and weaving within the corridors of power in North Korea has been subject to intense monitoring by South Korean and Western intelligence and media amid constant speculation that she may be her brother’s “de facto second-in-command” and potential successor, particularly amid the endless spate of rumours over Kim Jong-un’s health fueled by the South Korean tabloid press.
Kim burst onto the international scene in 2018, when she traveled to South Korea as a personal envoy to Kim Jong-un at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Sitting in the stands at the games together with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US Vice President Mike Pence, US media reports at the time begrudgingly suggested that she had “outflanked” Pence and “stole much of the show” at the event.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an event celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 11, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Kim Jong Un's Drastic Weight Loss Is Result of His Healthier Habits - Reports
29 October, 01:08 GMT
In the years since, Kim Yo-jong regularly appeared alongside her brother in peace talks with Moon, and behind the scenes during Kim Jong-un’s historic negotiations with President Trump.
Kim’s charm offensive infuriated liberal US media during the Trump presidency, with the Washington Post urging the media to “stop fawning over” her and claiming that she helped to “fuel Trump’s war on the media” during his presidency.
© AP Photo / Pyongyang Press Corps PoolSister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Kim Yo-jong during a meeting between the leader of the DPRK and the President of South Korea in Pyongyang
Sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Kim Yo-jong during a meeting between the leader of the DPRK and the President of South Korea in Pyongyang - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
Sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Kim Yo-jong during a meeting between the leader of the DPRK and the President of South Korea in Pyongyang
© AP Photo / Pyongyang Press Corps Pool
In recent months, Kim Yo-jong has made headlines with commentaries on North Korea’s defence policy, and Pyongyang’s relations with South Korea and the US. Not averse to making terse, biting statements, she accused South Korea of emulating the “gangster-like logic" of the US after Seoul expressed concerns about North Korea’s missile tests, and called activists sending propaganda balloons to the north “human scum.”
In June, she ruled out the Biden administration’s proposals for talks, hinting at the futility of talks for the sake of talks alone. In September, Kim hailed Seoul’s “admirable” proposal to formally end the Korean War, but said Seoul would first need to stop its “hostile policies” against Pyongyang, such as large-scale drills with the US and sending propaganda leaflets to the north.
Kim Yo-jong is also believed to be most directly responsible for the June 2020 destruction of North Korea's joint liason office with South Korea in Kaesong, over "dirty" propaganda imagery "aimed at" her brother's wife.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:17 GMT'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
12:10 GMTKremlin Spokesman Believes WHO Will Recognise Sputnik V 'Within Next Few Months'
12:01 GMTProtesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
11:49 GMTPolls Open in Chile For 2nd Round of Presidential Election
11:35 GMTUS Quidditch & MLQ Changing Name Over J.K.Rowling's Views on Trans People
11:31 GMTTension Erupts After Two Political Leaders Killed Within 12 Hours in Indian State of Kerala
11:30 GMT'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures
11:24 GMTKim Jong-un’s Sister Reportedly Promoted Back Into Politburo Amid Behind-the-Scenes Intrigue
11:00 GMTWho Are Gabriel Boric & Jose Kast, the Political Opposites Vying for Chile’s Presidency?
10:57 GMTNATO Chief Speaks Against Conference With Russia on Spheres of Influence
10:27 GMTHorrors of Self-Styled Godman Raping Woman With Wife's Help Exposed in India's Tamil Nadu
10:26 GMTIDF Detains 4 People Suspected of Killing Israeli Man
10:07 GMTPrince William Reportedly Urged by 'Terrified' Queen Not to Fly Choppers Amid Succession Line Fears
10:06 GMTIndonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts Again Prompting Evacuation
10:00 GMTCavusoglu Says Some 'Power Centers' Aim to Undermine Turkey-Russia Relations
09:33 GMTLondon Mayor Khan Says More COVID-19 Restrictions 'Inevitable'
09:09 GMTPolice Clash With Anti-vax Protesters in London - Videos
08:56 GMTSpaceX Says Turkey's Communications Satellite Launched Into Orbit on Falcon 9 Rocket
08:30 GMTPolice Open Probe Into Lynching of Man for 'Sacrilege' Attempt at Golden Temple in India
08:30 GMTTory MPs Appeared to Ditch UK Culture Secretary From WhatsApp Group For Extolling ‘Hero' BoJo