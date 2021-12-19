Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/idf-us-cyber-units-hold-mysterious-joint-drills-to-ensure-cyber-network-superiority-1091646222.html
IDF, US Cyber Units Hold Mysterious Joint Drills to Ensure ‘Cyber Network Superiority’
IDF, US Cyber Units Hold Mysterious Joint Drills to Ensure ‘Cyber Network Superiority’
The governments and private companies of the two countries have pumped tens of billions of dollars into cyber capabilities. This year, private Israeli tech... 19.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-19T13:05+0000
2021-12-19T13:35+0000
hacking
cybersecurity
exercise
drills
us cyber command
israel defense forces (idf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091646185_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_602f12c3fd76c03abd51f07b13504d21.jpg
US Cyber Command and the Israeli military’s Joint Cyber Defence Division (JCDD) have wrapped up a week’s worth of drills, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) revealed.The exercises, dubbed ‘Cyberdome’, were the sixth annual drills of their kind, and reportedly involved training “for a variety of cyber defence challenges in the US”. The IDF said the exercises demonstrated “the strategic partnership between the two militaries, which allows both to achieve cyber network superiority”.The exercises were held at a US Cyber Command facility.The Israeli military did not elaborate on the details of the drills, and US Cyber Command has not mentioned them in its press materials or public-facing social media accounts.“Cyberspace is changing and evolving into an everyday global combat space, that threatens to harm governmental, private and civilian bodies,” IDF Cyber Defence Directorate chief Lior Carmeli said in a brief boilerplate statement on the exercises.'Charming Kitten' AttacksThe drills took place against the background of reports this week that an ‘Iran-linked hacking group’ known as “Charming Kitten” targeted a host of Israeli websites using a vulnerability in Log4j a –a widely used Java-based logging utility. Microsoft reported Wednesday that hackers in China, North Korea and Turkey also exploited the flaw.US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Jen Easterly called the vulnerability, known as Log4Shell, “one of the most serious…if not the most serious,” that she’s seen in her career. US-Israel computer security hardware and software provider Check Point suggested that the exploit has the potential to give rise to “a true cyber-pandemic.” Maryland-based cybersecurity company Tenable called it “the single biggest, most critical vulnerability of the last decade.”Governments and companies in Israel, the United States, Canada, Germany and other countries have scrambled to patch the affected software, with hundreds of millions of devices feared to be vulnerable.The discovery of the Log4Shell vulnerability came just days after the conclusion of a separate massive 10-day Israeli cybersecurity “war game” simulating a major cyberattack on the world’s financial system by “sophisticated players.” The drill, dubbed ‘Collective Strength’, reportedly included officials from Israel, the US, the UK, the UAE, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Thailand, as well as representatives from the IMF and the World Bank. Israeli Finance Ministry chief economist Shira Greenberg hailed the drills as “further evidence of Israel’s global leadership” in financial cyber defence. Covert CyberwarIsrael and Iran have spent years engaged in a covert cyberwar, targeting everything from websites and government databases to ports, power and water stations, and even nuclear power plants. In October, Israeli officials reported that a suspected Iranian hacking group known as ‘Moses Staff’ breached over 165 Israeli servers and 254 websites, amassing 11 terabytes of sensitive data, including personal information about Defence Ministry Benny Gantz and Israeli military operational planning maps, information about IDF troops and units, and correspondence. The same month, Iran accused the “Zionist regime” and its US allies of responsibility for the massive 26 October hack attack which temporarily crippled Iran’s gas station network.Israeli private surveillance and cyber-espionage companies made global headlines this year after it was revealed that cutting-edge zero-click snooping software created by Tel Aviv-based NSO Group was used to spy on more than 50,000 people, including heads of state, journalists, opposition politicians and activists. The software, sold to state clients with the active support of Israeli authorities, was unexpectedly blacklisted and sanctioned by the US last month, with media reporting that at least 11 American diplomats had been spied on using the spyware.Another Israeli cybersecurity company, Candiru, also based in Tel Aviv, also made headlines last month after Slovakia-based internet security firm ESET revealed that its products had been used to systematically attack websites in the UK, Iran, Italy, South Africa, Syria and Yemen, with the so-called “watering hole” attacks aimed at collecting IP geolocation data from site visitors. Candiru has also been slapped with US sanctions.
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/israeli-pegasus-spyware-used-to-hack-phones-of-11-us-diplomats---reports-1091236247.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091646185_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_b0154ab03b2fd8a8ee1fe6f211f0a124.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hacking, cybersecurity, exercise, drills, us cyber command, israel defense forces (idf)

IDF, US Cyber Units Hold Mysterious Joint Drills to Ensure ‘Cyber Network Superiority’

13:05 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 13:35 GMT 19.12.2021)
© Photo : Israel Defence ForcesIDF handout published 18 December 2021 of US and Israeli personnel at teh Cyberdome VI drills at a US Cyber Command facility.
IDF handout published 18 December 2021 of US and Israeli personnel at teh Cyberdome VI drills at a US Cyber Command facility. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© Photo : Israel Defence Forces
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The governments and private companies of the two countries have pumped tens of billions of dollars into cyber capabilities. This year, private Israeli tech firms Candiru and NSO Group faced global scrutiny after their products were used to systematically attack websites and target politicians, officials and journalists with advanced spyware.
US Cyber Command and the Israeli military’s Joint Cyber Defence Division (JCDD) have wrapped up a week’s worth of drills, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) revealed.
The exercises, dubbed ‘Cyberdome’, were the sixth annual drills of their kind, and reportedly involved training “for a variety of cyber defence challenges in the US”. The IDF said the exercises demonstrated “the strategic partnership between the two militaries, which allows both to achieve cyber network superiority”.
The exercises were held at a US Cyber Command facility.
The Israeli military did not elaborate on the details of the drills, and US Cyber Command has not mentioned them in its press materials or public-facing social media accounts.
“Cyberspace is changing and evolving into an everyday global combat space, that threatens to harm governmental, private and civilian bodies,” IDF Cyber Defence Directorate chief Lior Carmeli said in a brief boilerplate statement on the exercises.

'Charming Kitten' Attacks

The drills took place against the background of reports this week that an ‘Iran-linked hacking group’ known as “Charming Kitten” targeted a host of Israeli websites using a vulnerability in Log4j a –a widely used Java-based logging utility. Microsoft reported Wednesday that hackers in China, North Korea and Turkey also exploited the flaw.
US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Jen Easterly called the vulnerability, known as Log4Shell, “one of the most serious…if not the most serious,” that she’s seen in her career. US-Israel computer security hardware and software provider Check Point suggested that the exploit has the potential to give rise to “a true cyber-pandemic.” Maryland-based cybersecurity company Tenable called it “the single biggest, most critical vulnerability of the last decade.”
Governments and companies in Israel, the United States, Canada, Germany and other countries have scrambled to patch the affected software, with hundreds of millions of devices feared to be vulnerable.
The discovery of the Log4Shell vulnerability came just days after the conclusion of a separate massive 10-day Israeli cybersecurity “war game” simulating a major cyberattack on the world’s financial system by “sophisticated players.” The drill, dubbed ‘Collective Strength’, reportedly included officials from Israel, the US, the UK, the UAE, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Thailand, as well as representatives from the IMF and the World Bank. Israeli Finance Ministry chief economist Shira Greenberg hailed the drills as “further evidence of Israel’s global leadership” in financial cyber defence.

Covert Cyberwar

Israel and Iran have spent years engaged in a covert cyberwar, targeting everything from websites and government databases to ports, power and water stations, and even nuclear power plants. In October, Israeli officials reported that a suspected Iranian hacking group known as ‘Moses Staff’ breached over 165 Israeli servers and 254 websites, amassing 11 terabytes of sensitive data, including personal information about Defence Ministry Benny Gantz and Israeli military operational planning maps, information about IDF troops and units, and correspondence. The same month, Iran accused the “Zionist regime” and its US allies of responsibility for the massive 26 October hack attack which temporarily crippled Iran’s gas station network.
Israeli private surveillance and cyber-espionage companies made global headlines this year after it was revealed that cutting-edge zero-click snooping software created by Tel Aviv-based NSO Group was used to spy on more than 50,000 people, including heads of state, journalists, opposition politicians and activists. The software, sold to state clients with the active support of Israeli authorities, was unexpectedly blacklisted and sanctioned by the US last month, with media reporting that at least 11 American diplomats had been spied on using the spyware.
This studio photographic illustration shows a smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on July 21, 2021. - Private Israeli firm NSO Group has denied media reports its Pegasus software is linked to the mass surveillance of journalists and rights defenders, and insisted that all sales of its technology are approved by Israel's defence ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
Israeli ‘Pegasus’ Spyware Used to Hack Phones of 11 US Diplomats - Reports
4 December, 01:45 GMT
Another Israeli cybersecurity company, Candiru, also based in Tel Aviv, also made headlines last month after Slovakia-based internet security firm ESET revealed that its products had been used to systematically attack websites in the UK, Iran, Italy, South Africa, Syria and Yemen, with the so-called “watering hole” attacks aimed at collecting IP geolocation data from site visitors. Candiru has also been slapped with US sanctions.
010010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:40 GMTWHO Expects Documents on Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia in Late December, Spokesman Says
13:37 GMTScottish Witches Executed 300 Years Ago for ‘Wicked’ Spells, ‘Sex with the Devil’ to Be Pardoned
13:07 GMTGamaleya Institute Head Says No Need to Update Sputnik V Vaccine for Now
13:05 GMTIDF, US Cyber Units Hold Mysterious Joint Drills to Ensure ‘Cyber Network Superiority’
12:56 GMTSome 'Mysterious Ingredient' May Be Causing Universe to Expand Faster Than it Should, Claims Study
12:36 GMTFrench Defenсe Minister Says Paris Unwilling to Return to Cold War With Russia
12:17 GMT'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
12:10 GMTKremlin Spokesman Believes WHO Will Recognise Sputnik V 'Within Next Few Months'
12:01 GMTProtesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
11:49 GMTPolls Open in Chile For 2nd Round of Presidential Election
11:35 GMTUS Quidditch & MLQ Changing Name Over J.K.Rowling's Views on Trans People
11:31 GMTTension Erupts After Two Political Leaders Killed Within 12 Hours in Indian State of Kerala
11:30 GMT'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures
11:24 GMTKim Jong-un’s Sister Reportedly Promoted Back Into Politburo Amid Behind-the-Scenes Intrigue
11:00 GMTWho Are Gabriel Boric & Jose Kast, the Political Opposites Vying for Chile’s Presidency?
10:57 GMTNATO Chief Speaks Against Conference With Russia on Spheres of Influence
10:27 GMTHorrors of Self-Styled Godman Raping Woman With Wife's Help Exposed in India's Tamil Nadu
10:26 GMTIDF Detains 4 People Suspected of Killing Israeli Man
10:07 GMTPrince William Reportedly Urged by 'Terrified' Queen Not to Fly Choppers Amid Succession Line Fears
10:06 GMTIndonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts Again Prompting Evacuation