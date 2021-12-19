Registration was successful!
IDF Detains 4 People Suspected of Killing Israeli Man
IDF Detains 4 People Suspected of Killing Israeli Man
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) detained on Sunday four people suspected of having carried out an attack that claimed the life of one Israeli man earlier this week.
west bank
israel
attack
shooting
idf
"The 4 suspects, and the weapon used to carry out the horrific attack last week, were caught overnight. In this shooting attack, 2 civilians were injured and one killed. We will continue operating to maintain security in the region," IDF said on Twitter.On Thursday, three Israelis travelling in a car were shot at by Palestinian gunmen near the Israeli settlement of Homesh in the West Bank. One of the victims, 25-year-old Yehudah Dimentman, died from sustained injuries leaving behind a wife and a nine-month-old baby.Bennett visited the ISA special operations forward command centre overnight where he closely followed the operation to capture the suspects.On Saturday, a Palestinian woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing an Israeli citizen near the entrance to the religious site of the Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron. Last week, a Jewish woman was stabbed in Jerusalem while walking with her children.
Most likely innocent but the surveillance state the jews have built must be seen to be on top of things andfrom that aspect innocent or not is irrelevant. The palestinian should work out a tit for tat and kill the same number of jews that the jews kill palestinians!
10:26 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 10:27 GMT 19.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) detained on Sunday four people suspected of having carried out an attack that claimed the life of one Israeli man earlier this week.
"The 4 suspects, and the weapon used to carry out the horrific attack last week, were caught overnight. In this shooting attack, 2 civilians were injured and one killed. We will continue operating to maintain security in the region," IDF said on Twitter.
On Thursday, three Israelis travelling in a car were shot at by Palestinian gunmen near the Israeli settlement of Homesh in the West Bank. One of the victims, 25-year-old Yehudah Dimentman, died from sustained injuries leaving behind a wife and a nine-month-old baby.
"I commend the ISA [Israel Securities Authority], the IDF and the Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit [Yamam], on quickly bringing this to a close, with multiple units cooperating and acting in concert, which led to the capture of the terrorists who carried out the attack in Samaria," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement published on his website.
Bennett visited the ISA special operations forward command centre overnight where he closely followed the operation to capture the suspects.
On Saturday, a Palestinian woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing an Israeli citizen near the entrance to the religious site of the Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron. Last week, a Jewish woman was stabbed in Jerusalem while walking with her children.
mmandrake
19 December, 13:43 GMT
