IDF Detains 4 People Suspected of Killing Israeli Man

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) detained on Sunday four people suspected of having carried out an attack that claimed the life of one Israeli man earlier this week.

"The 4 suspects, and the weapon used to carry out the horrific attack last week, were caught overnight. In this shooting attack, 2 civilians were injured and one killed. We will continue operating to maintain security in the region," IDF said on Twitter.On Thursday, three Israelis travelling in a car were shot at by Palestinian gunmen near the Israeli settlement of Homesh in the West Bank. One of the victims, 25-year-old Yehudah Dimentman, died from sustained injuries leaving behind a wife and a nine-month-old baby.Bennett visited the ISA special operations forward command centre overnight where he closely followed the operation to capture the suspects.On Saturday, a Palestinian woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing an Israeli citizen near the entrance to the religious site of the Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron. Last week, a Jewish woman was stabbed in Jerusalem while walking with her children.

mandrake Most likely innocent but the surveillance state the jews have built must be seen to be on top of things andfrom that aspect innocent or not is irrelevant. The palestinian should work out a tit for tat and kill the same number of jews that the jews kill palestinians! 0

