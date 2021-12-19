Germany Announces Quarantine for UK Travelers to Curb Omicron Variant Spread

On Saturday, Germany included the UK in its high risk category, announcing entry restrictions on residents of the country.The measure comes amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain and an extreme surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the UK, with the country registering over 94,000 cases on Friday, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.The temporary ban will be effective from 20 December until at least 3 January 2022.According to the latest statistics, 24,900 cases of infection with the omicron strain have been recorded in the UK. Moreover, the last ten thousand were registered in the last 24 hours.Similar restrictions were introduced by France earlier this week in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.The Robert Koch Institute has expressed concern that the spread of the omicron strain threatens to exacerbate the situation with the coronavirus in Germany.Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a switch to Plan B of the strategy for fighting the coronavirus this winter amid growing concerns about the Omicron strain, which includes imposing new COVID-19 restrictions in England.The World Health Organization, during an emergency meeting on November 26, designated the new COVID-19 strain as a "variant of concern". The variant first originated in South Africa and is spreading around the world, with more and more countries reporting Omicron cases.
The United Kingdom has confirmed over 90,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 11,279,428.
"The classification of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland incl. all British Overseas Territories, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands as an area of variants of concern is effective as of 20 December 2021 at 0:00 a.m. [23:00 GMT on Sunday]," the Robert Koch Institute said.
"Please be aware of the 14-day quarantine requirement, which also applies to vaccinated and recovered individuals. The duration of the 14-day quarantine may not be shortened," the Robert Koch Institute warned.
