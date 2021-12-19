Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/german-defence-chief-demands-that-aggressors-not-be-allowed-to-go-shopping-on-champs-elysees-1091652888.html
German Defence Chief Demands That ‘Aggressors’ Not Be Allowed to Go Shopping on Champs-Elysees
German Defence Chief Demands That ‘Aggressors’ Not Be Allowed to Go Shopping on Champs-Elysees
Russia laid out a pair of proposals to its US and NATO counterparts this week which Moscow says would dramatically strengthen the military security of the... 19.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-19T18:54+0000
2021-12-19T19:06+0000
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
germany
shopping
champs-elysees
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103927/76/1039277634_0:147:3500:2116_1920x0_80_0_0_ff67c3279164028d4c2764883b591230.jpg
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has recommended tougher personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle over Moscow’s alleged “aggressive” behaviour near Ukraine.“Right now we have to target Putin and those around him,” Lambrecht said, speaking to Bild on Sunday ahead of her visit to Lithuania.Lambrecht did not specify who among Putin’s inner circle she was talking about, with the Russian president himself only ever visiting Paris on diplomatic trips to meet with his French counterparts, presumably leaving him little time for any “shopping.” Some relatives of senior Russian officials and businessmen are known to travel to, study or live in Western European countries, including France, however.The German defence minister said she was “watching what is happening” on the border between Russia and Ukraine “with great concern.”“That is why my first foreign mission on Sunday is in Lithuania to visit with the NATO rapid reaction force to get an impression of how the soldiers see the situation in the region,” she said. “Clearly: the aggressor is Russia. We must do everything possible to stop an escalation. This also includes the threat of harsh sanctions.”Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns about the NATO buildup on its western frontiers, including the “rapid reaction” forces mentioned by Lambrecht, as well as US missile shield components, and the activities of alliance aircraft, drones and warships, which attempt to probe Russia’s airspace and sea borders on an almost daily basis.On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry handed US diplomats in Moscow two proposals aimed at dramatically easing Russia-NATO tensions. The full texts of the draft agreements were published on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Friday. They include a demand that the US and NATO halt the bloc’s eastern expansion (including into Ukraine), restrictions on the placement of missile systems and troops for all parties, and a commitment by both sides to formally affirm that they do not view one another as adversaries.Russian diplomats have specified that the draft agreements are not just a “menu where it is possible to pick and choose,” and must be considered “in their totality.” On Saturday, deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko warned that Moscow would be forced to create a system of “counterthreats” if the US and its allies reject the proposals.Grusho also stressed that if implemented, the current military tensions would shift to a political process that would dramatically strengthen the military security of all members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe – the 57-member body covering Russia and the former Soviet Union, Mongolia, all of Europe, the US and Canada.
https://sputniknews.com/20190226/dmitry-peskov-daughter-european-parliament-1072755432.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/lithuania-ready-to-send-lethal-weapons-to-ukraine-1091652469.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/moscows-security-proposals-may-kickstart-dialogue-with-nato-but-will-require-flexibility---experts-1091651220.html
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 
0
Another full range idiot stealing her way into the political upper echelon and regardless how she dud it, she is still a full scale menace. Waiting and hoping to be seriously raped by the invading russians!
0
2
ukraine
germany
champs-elysees
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103927/76/1039277634_242:0:3259:2263_1920x0_80_0_0_da4409c959bcdc6326bbcedd44e37627.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, germany, shopping, champs-elysees

German Defence Chief Demands That ‘Aggressors’ Not Be Allowed to Go Shopping on Champs-Elysees

18:54 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 19:06 GMT 19.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Jacky NaegelenPeople walk on the car-free Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, May 8, 2016
People walk on the car-free Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, May 8, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / Jacky Naegelen
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia laid out a pair of proposals to its US and NATO counterparts this week which Moscow says would dramatically strengthen the military security of the entire Euroatlantic and Eurasian space. Officials in Washington and Europe have confirmed that they are studying the documents and have promised to contact Russia to discuss them soon.
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has recommended tougher personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle over Moscow’s alleged “aggressive” behaviour near Ukraine.
“Right now we have to target Putin and those around him,” Lambrecht said, speaking to Bild on Sunday ahead of her visit to Lithuania.

“Those “responsible for aggression must be made to feel personal consequences, for example, that they can no longer go shopping on the Paris Champs-Élysées,” the minister argued, referring to the famous avenue known for its theatres, landmarks, cafes and bevy of luxury shops.

Lambrecht did not specify who among Putin’s inner circle she was talking about, with the Russian president himself only ever visiting Paris on diplomatic trips to meet with his French counterparts, presumably leaving him little time for any “shopping.”
Some relatives of senior Russian officials and businessmen are known to travel to, study or live in Western European countries, including France, however.
Elizaveta Peskova - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2019
Putin's Spokesman Reveals What His Daughter Is Doing in European Parliament
26 February 2019, 11:56 GMT
The German defence minister said she was “watching what is happening” on the border between Russia and Ukraine “with great concern.”
“That is why my first foreign mission on Sunday is in Lithuania to visit with the NATO rapid reaction force to get an impression of how the soldiers see the situation in the region,” she said. “Clearly: the aggressor is Russia. We must do everything possible to stop an escalation. This also includes the threat of harsh sanctions.”

Moscow has spent months emphasizing that it has no plans to carry out any “aggression” in Ukraine, amid increasingly worn-out claims by Kiev and its US and EU curators that Russia has concentrated vast armies on the border with its western neighbour.

Lithuanian army soldiers take part in an exercise following the official opening of a military training centre for urban warfare in Pabrade, Lithuania, on August 30, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
Lithuania Ready to Send Lethal Weapons to Ukraine
18:30 GMT
10
Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns about the NATO buildup on its western frontiers, including the “rapid reaction” forces mentioned by Lambrecht, as well as US missile shield components, and the activities of alliance aircraft, drones and warships, which attempt to probe Russia’s airspace and sea borders on an almost daily basis.
On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry handed US diplomats in Moscow two proposals aimed at dramatically easing Russia-NATO tensions. The full texts of the draft agreements were published on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Friday. They include a demand that the US and NATO halt the bloc’s eastern expansion (including into Ukraine), restrictions on the placement of missile systems and troops for all parties, and a commitment by both sides to formally affirm that they do not view one another as adversaries.
Russian diplomats have specified that the draft agreements are not just a “menu where it is possible to pick and choose,” and must be considered “in their totality.” On Saturday, deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko warned that Moscow would be forced to create a system of “counterthreats” if the US and its allies reject the proposals.
Grusho also stressed that if implemented, the current military tensions would shift to a political process that would dramatically strengthen the military security of all members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe – the 57-member body covering Russia and the former Soviet Union, Mongolia, all of Europe, the US and Canada.
US soldiers at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
Moscow's Security Proposals May Kickstart Dialogue With NATO, But Will Require Flexibility - Experts
17:49 GMT
4
012002
Discuss
Popular comments
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 
fafandy andrea
19 December, 21:58 GMT
000000
Another full range idiot stealing her way into the political upper echelon and regardless how she dud it, she is still a full scale menace. Waiting and hoping to be seriously raped by the invading russians!
mmandrake
19 December, 22:15 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:38 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations
18:55 GMTBodybuilder Who Has Two Sex Doll 'Wives' Found 'Lover' in Ashtray – Media
18:54 GMTGerman Defence Chief Demands That ‘Aggressors’ Not Be Allowed to Go Shopping on Champs-Elysees
18:53 GMTTrump Claims China Has to Pay Trillions of Dollars of Reparations for COVID Pandemic
18:34 GMTTrump Speaks Against Boycotting 2022 Winter Olympics in China
18:30 GMTLithuania Ready to Send Lethal Weapons to Ukraine
18:14 GMTSenior German Lawmaker Says Nord Stream 2 Not Just Economic Project
17:57 GMTLiz Truss to Replace Frost in Negotiations With EU on Northern Ireland Protocol
17:49 GMTMoscow's Security Proposals May Kickstart Dialogue With NATO, But Will Require Flexibility - Experts
17:44 GMTEx-CIA Agent Calls on Washington to ‘Honestly Assess’ How US Has Contributed to Russia Tensions
17:32 GMTUS Government Reportedly Miscounted Number of Vaccinated Americans
17:12 GMTEU Commissioner Argues Against Possible Hardliner Appointment of UK Brexit Minister's Replacement
16:47 GMT6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Fiji, EMSC Says
15:28 GMTAfter Golden Temple Incident, Another Man Lynched For Trying To Remove Religious Sikh Flag in India
15:18 GMTNATO Countries to Discuss Russia's Security Proposals Next Week, German Defence Minister Says
15:08 GMTEU to Maintain Advantage Over UK in Post-Brexit Talks No Matter Who Replaces Frost, Expert Says
14:58 GMTBye-Bye Build Back Better? Dem Holdout Joe Manchin Says Won't Vote for Bill
14:50 GMTUkraine’s Foreign Minister Says West Discussing ‘Nuclear Option’ of Cutting Russia Off From SWIFT
14:10 GMTTom Holland, Zendaya 'Ignored' Producer's 'No Romance' Advice Just Like Other Spider-Man Film Stars
14:10 GMTPiers Corbyn Reportedly Arrested Over Video Implicating Him in Calls to 'Burn MPs' Offices'