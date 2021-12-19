https://sputniknews.com/20211219/german-defence-chief-demands-that-aggressors-not-be-allowed-to-go-shopping-on-champs-elysees-1091652888.html

German Defence Chief Demands That ‘Aggressors’ Not Be Allowed to Go Shopping on Champs-Elysees

German Defence Chief Demands That ‘Aggressors’ Not Be Allowed to Go Shopping on Champs-Elysees

Russia laid out a pair of proposals to its US and NATO counterparts this week which Moscow says would dramatically strengthen the military security of the... 19.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-19T18:54+0000

2021-12-19T18:54+0000

2021-12-19T19:06+0000

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

germany

shopping

champs-elysees

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103927/76/1039277634_0:147:3500:2116_1920x0_80_0_0_ff67c3279164028d4c2764883b591230.jpg

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has recommended tougher personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle over Moscow’s alleged “aggressive” behaviour near Ukraine.“Right now we have to target Putin and those around him,” Lambrecht said, speaking to Bild on Sunday ahead of her visit to Lithuania.Lambrecht did not specify who among Putin’s inner circle she was talking about, with the Russian president himself only ever visiting Paris on diplomatic trips to meet with his French counterparts, presumably leaving him little time for any “shopping.” Some relatives of senior Russian officials and businessmen are known to travel to, study or live in Western European countries, including France, however.The German defence minister said she was “watching what is happening” on the border between Russia and Ukraine “with great concern.”“That is why my first foreign mission on Sunday is in Lithuania to visit with the NATO rapid reaction force to get an impression of how the soldiers see the situation in the region,” she said. “Clearly: the aggressor is Russia. We must do everything possible to stop an escalation. This also includes the threat of harsh sanctions.”Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns about the NATO buildup on its western frontiers, including the “rapid reaction” forces mentioned by Lambrecht, as well as US missile shield components, and the activities of alliance aircraft, drones and warships, which attempt to probe Russia’s airspace and sea borders on an almost daily basis.On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry handed US diplomats in Moscow two proposals aimed at dramatically easing Russia-NATO tensions. The full texts of the draft agreements were published on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Friday. They include a demand that the US and NATO halt the bloc’s eastern expansion (including into Ukraine), restrictions on the placement of missile systems and troops for all parties, and a commitment by both sides to formally affirm that they do not view one another as adversaries.Russian diplomats have specified that the draft agreements are not just a “menu where it is possible to pick and choose,” and must be considered “in their totality.” On Saturday, deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko warned that Moscow would be forced to create a system of “counterthreats” if the US and its allies reject the proposals.Grusho also stressed that if implemented, the current military tensions would shift to a political process that would dramatically strengthen the military security of all members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe – the 57-member body covering Russia and the former Soviet Union, Mongolia, all of Europe, the US and Canada.

https://sputniknews.com/20190226/dmitry-peskov-daughter-european-parliament-1072755432.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211219/lithuania-ready-to-send-lethal-weapons-to-ukraine-1091652469.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211219/moscows-security-proposals-may-kickstart-dialogue-with-nato-but-will-require-flexibility---experts-1091651220.html

fandy andrea Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 0

mandrake Another full range idiot stealing her way into the political upper echelon and regardless how she dud it, she is still a full scale menace. Waiting and hoping to be seriously raped by the invading russians! 0

2

ukraine

germany

champs-elysees

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, germany, shopping, champs-elysees