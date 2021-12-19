Kast Concedes Defeat to Boric in Chile’s Presidential Runoff
22:18 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 22:43 GMT 19.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Andres PobletePresidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the "I approve Dignity" coalition, takes selfies with supports outside a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
© AP Photo / Andres Poblete
Leftist congressman Boric was ahead in the second round of Chile’s presidential election with over half of the ballots counted.
Right-wing politician Jose Antonio Kast has acknowledged Gabriel Boric’s victory in Chile’s presidential runoff; with almost 69 percent of the ballots counted, Boric, of the "I Approve Dignity" coalition, has 55,18% of the votes and Kast has 44,82%, the Electoral Service said.
Kast has congratulated his rival on the win on his Twitter.
"I just got off the phone with @gabrielboric and I congratulated him on his great triumph. Starting from today, he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile always comes first," Kast tweeted.
Acabo de hablar con @gabrielboric y lo he felicitado por su gran triunfo. Desde hoy es el Presidente electo de Chile y merece todo nuestro respeto y colaboración constructiva. Chile siempre está primero 🇨🇱✌️ pic.twitter.com/AvpBKs0GFT— José Antonio Kast Rist 🇨🇱 (@joseantoniokast) December 19, 2021
In the first round of the presidential election, held in November, Boric got nearly 26 percent, while Kast secured almost 28 percent of the votes.
Chile’s incumbent President Sebastian Pinera is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election. In mid-October, opposition parties in Chile initiated a constitutional impeachment process for Pinera following the publication of documents from the Pandora Papers. However, the Chilean Senate failed to oust him.
Pinera's term in office is due to end in March 2022.