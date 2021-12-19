https://sputniknews.com/20211219/french-defense-minister-says-paris-unwilling-to-return-to-cold-war-with-russia-1091645774.html

French Defenсe Minister Says Paris Unwilling to Return to Cold War With Russia

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Saturday that Western countries can politically isolate Russia if the situation around Ukraine escalates, but added that Paris does not want another Cold War scenario

When asked by Le Journal du Dimanche magazine about what measures West can take against Russia, Parly said that some sanctions had already been imposed on Moscow, but they can be toughened. Russia can also be "politically isolated," the minister added.Parly also noted that Paris is in favour of maintaining the dialogue with Moscow, which was initiated by the French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019.Both Ukraine and some Western countries have recently spoken about alleged deployment of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and accused Moscow of "aggressive actions." Russia refuted all the allegations and stated that it has no intention to invade any country. The allegations are viewed by Moscow as a pretext to sent more NATO's military equipment to Russian borders.

