https://sputniknews.com/20211219/ex-cia-agent-calls-on-washington-to-honestly-assess-how-us-has-contributed-to-russia-tensions-1091651459.html

Ex-CIA Agent Calls on Washington to ‘Honestly Assess’ How US Has Contributed to Russia Tensions

Ex-CIA Agent Calls on Washington to ‘Honestly Assess’ How US Has Contributed to Russia Tensions

Tensions between Russia and the West hit post-Cold War highs over Ukraine amid claims by the US and the EU that Moscow may be preparing to invade its... 19.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-19T17:44+0000

2021-12-19T17:44+0000

2021-12-19T17:44+0000

soviet union

russia

vladimir putin

united states

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102250/67/1022506720_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_4de71a4ac1278930a350fb8ae2404f8b.jpg

The current tensions between Russia and the US bear many of the hallmarks of Cold War-era animosities between Moscow and Washington in spite of the disappearance of virtually all of that conflict’s ideological and economic components, and Washington would do well to consider its own role in reigniting the conflict, former CIA officer Joe Weisberg has suggested. Part of the solution, he said, may lie in casting off the “one-dimensional” perspective of Russia.In an op-ed in the Washington Post, the former agent-turned television writer, whose work includes The Americans, an FX television series offering a sympathetic portrayal of KGB agents during the Cold War, Weisberg noted that the latest news about US-Russia tensions feel “depressingly, pointlessly familiar.”As during the Cold War, the ex-spook believes, part of the problem is the simplistic view with which the US sees itself and the other side –as a virtuous force against an evil enemy.“We were the good guys, and I was one of the good guys. I was not alone in seeing the world through this one-dimensional lens,” Weisberg noted, recalling his youth and time with the agency. “I eventually came to reckon with how simplistic my views on the ‘evil’ empire were. I had help. After I spent a few years at the CIA in my 20s, therapy in my 30s started to loosen the grip of rigid thinking. In academia, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, more complex and nuanced views on Soviet history and politics increasingly flourished. And the flood of new ideas and perspectives coming out of post-Soviet Russia profoundly challenged the old certainties about matters from Stalinism to the role of the Soviet press,” he recalled.America, Weisberg suggested, seems to be “collectively stuck in the past” in the current conflict.“Having reappraised the two decades I spent as a stalwart cold warrior, I do not believe that Putin and his pals in the Kremlin are villainous anti-American autocrats who pose a grave danger to our stable, decent and humane democracy. Instead, I see the US-Russia relationship under Putin as a back and forth, a collaboration in making enemies,” Weisberg wrote.The former CIA agent pointed out that when Putin came to office in the year 2000, “he seemed somewhat open to the West,” lacking anti-American rhetoric, trading with the US and its allies, and offering Washington Russia’s wholehearted support after 9/11 amid Russia’s own battle with terrorism in Chechnya.“Within a few years, though, the United States was trying to fully integrate some former Soviet republics into the West, bringing Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia into NATO, an organization specifically devoted to combatting Moscow. (Some former Warsaw Pact members such as Poland and Hungary had been admitted earlier, and more were admitted later.) We began building a missile defense shield to protect Europe, placing it in countries formerly allied with the Soviet Union (the shield was ostensibly meant to protect against missiles fired from Iran, but given the sites we chose, Russia didn’t see it that way). Putin became increasingly hostile. We eventually leveled an endless series of sanctions against a broad array of Russians and Russian interests, seeing it as our role to punish Russian misbehavior, whether it related to internal corruption and political repression or military adventures abroad,” Weisberg noted.Weisberg recommended that the US unilaterally try to “ratchet down” the current “dangerous back and forth” with Russia through unilateral measures –such as lifting sanctions, or allowing Moscow to resolve its internal problems without US meddling. He argued that Washington could even release Aldrich Ames and Robert Hanssen, the two US CIA and FBI agents imprisoned in US jails for spying for the USSR and Russia.“We have played, at the very least, our own significant role in fueling the animosity between our two countries. Ultimately, we cannot control what Russia does in this long-running conflict. But we can at least try to pull back from the fight,” Weisberg concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20210901/china-is-not-the-soviet-union-beijings-us-envoy-blasts-washingtons-cold-war-mindset-1083773272.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210614/biden-vs-vlad-the-impaler-1083147091.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211218/moscow-if-us-rejects-security-proposals-russia-will-be-forced-to-create-counterthreats-1091631658.html

vot tak The problem is simple, israeloamerica (IE: israel) wants to totally control this planet totally. They wanted this during the cold war, thought with the USSR implosion, they had it. Now they realize they didn't and the fanaticism is back full bore. It is about oligarchical world dominance, the rest, that this "expert" mainly stressed, is simply pr bs covering for this naked aggression. Thumbs down. 0

Zeke Aln He sees democracy as healthy and well, ....wrong and delusional.... also he does not find fault with the truly evil Amerikan barbaric butchery hegemonist that it actually is with no moral values, and no respect for life itself! 0

2

soviet union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

soviet union, russia, vladimir putin, united states