https://sputniknews.com/20211219/empty-streets-and-closed-shops-bethlehems-tourism-is-struggling-to-survive-the-pandemic-1091640551.html

Empty Streets and Closed Shops: Bethlehem's Tourism is Struggling to Survive The Pandemic

Empty Streets and Closed Shops: Bethlehem's Tourism is Struggling to Survive The Pandemic

Before the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Palestinian territories in March 2020, the city known as the birthplace of Jesus, has attracted millions of tourists annually

2021-12-19T07:44+0000

2021-12-19T07:44+0000

2021-12-19T07:44+0000

bethlehem

middle east

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105971/67/1059716712_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_265159b4d742741cfc878655f47d1069.jpg

Antuan Issa, a Palestinian merchant of antiques and a director of the Angel hotel, located in Bethlehem, remembers well the buzz of the Christmas season some two years ago.World Turned Upside DownThen, everything turned upside down. In March 2020, the Palestinian territories registered their first cases of COVID-19, and the local authorities implemented a number of restrictive measures to curb its spread.They banned mass gatherings, and ordered private businesses, hotels, schools and other public institutions to close their doors. They have also prevented tourists from coming in, and imposed full lockdowns for a long period of time.In winter 2019, Bethlehem registered 3.5 million tourists, who flocked to the city's renown Church of Nativity, which according to Christian tradition was built on the site of the stable where Mary gave birth to Christ. Today, the streets are empty, the shops are closed, and the Palestinians, who relied on tourism, are struggling to make ends meet.However, he is not alone. In the Gaza Strip the unemployment rate jumped to 49 percent by the end of 2020. In the West Bank, where Issa lives and works, the pandemic has caused wages to decline by 50 percent or more in nearly 40 percent of Palestinian households. The proportion of people living in poverty rose from 14 percent to 30 percent.Lack of CompensationUnlike in neighbouring Israel, where business owners were compensated for the losses they suffered during the pandemic, in the Palestinian territories the entrepreneurs were left on their own.Even before the outbreak of the virus, the Palestinian territories lacked any suitable social assistance plan and the eruption of the crisis hasn't changed the situation.Issa is still frustrated with the fact that he, like tens of thousands of others, has been left without any government support.The problem is that nobody seems to be listening, and the prime reason for this is a lack of resources.The Palestinian Authority has relied on annual injections of foreign aid for many years. It has been flowing from the United States, a number of European countries and several more prosperous Arab nations. Over the past several years, however, the situation has changed, with several donors trimming or cutting aid.In 2018, for example, it was the US that ended its funding for the UN Palestinian refugee body, UNRWA.Similar measures have also been taken by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The former because of its frustration with the Palestinian leadership's wastefulness and alleged corruption. The latter because of its normalisation agreement with Israel, the Abraham Accords, which was signed in September 2020.But for Issa, who is struggling to put food on the table, the lack of international donations cannot be the reason, why the government fails to compensate its citizens.For now, however, there is no other plan.Recently, it was reported that the Palestinian territories have registered their first three cases of the Omicron strain, a new COVID-19 variant believed to be much more contagious than the original virus.Local authorities are already scratching their heads over ways to tackle the new challenge, but chances that the policy of lockdowns and closures will change is highly unlikely. And this means that tourists will still stay at bay.

bethlehem

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

bethlehem, middle east, covid-19