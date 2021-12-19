Registration was successful!
Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexual assault and was not going to travel abroad.
"First of all, it is important to stress one very important thing: I have never said or written about anyone raping me," Peng said in an interview with Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.When talking about the sexual assault accusations, which she deleted from her account on the Weibo social media platform, she said it was her "personal business," noting that there was a misunderstanding. The tennis player added that she lived in Beijing without being watched and was not planning on traveling abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In November, 35-year-old Peng posted a statement on Weibo, accusing 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese vice-premier, of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, while Peng`s accounts were also removed from the Chinese social networks. After making the allegation, the tennis player was not seen in public for some time, fueling questions regarding her whereabouts.
Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations

19:38 GMT 19.12.2021
China's Peng Shuai in action during a first-round match against Japan's Nao Hibino at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 21, 2020
 China's Peng Shuai in action during a first-round match against Japan's Nao Hibino at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 21, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexual assault and was not going to travel abroad.
"First of all, it is important to stress one very important thing: I have never said or written about anyone raping me," Peng said in an interview with Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.
When talking about the sexual assault accusations, which she deleted from her account on the Weibo social media platform, she said it was her "personal business," noting that there was a misunderstanding. The tennis player added that she lived in Beijing without being watched and was not planning on traveling abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In November, 35-year-old Peng posted a statement on Weibo, accusing 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese vice-premier, of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, while Peng`s accounts were also removed from the Chinese social networks. After making the allegation, the tennis player was not seen in public for some time, fueling questions regarding her whereabouts.
