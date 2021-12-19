Registration was successful!
Cavusoglu Says Some 'Power Centers' Aim to Undermine Turkey-Russia Relations
Cavusoglu Says Some 'Power Centers' Aim to Undermine Turkey-Russia Relations
Moscow and Ankara have a strong common will to develop their relations further
"The terrorist attack on Ambassador Karlov uncovered the existence of many centres of power that aim to undermine Turkish-Russian cooperation. Thus, we believe that joint efforts to improve our bilateral relations are a tribute to the memory of Mr. Karlov and his contribution," Cavusoglu said.Karlov was shot at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara by an off-duty Turkish police officer on 19 December 2016. The attacker was killed at the scene by police.Cavusoglu noted that in the five years after Karlov's death, relations between Russia and Turkey have been developing both at bilateral and regional levels.He said that the trade turnover between Russia and Turkey is expected to reach $30 billion this year, meanwhile the number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey is expected to reach 5 million.On 9 March 2021, five people believed to be involved in Karlov's death were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Turkish court.
"...certain "centres of power" aim to undermine relations between Russia and Turkey...?" Well, I would say that the Turkish government is doing a great job of undermining such relations. Just look to Syria and to the Turkish refusal to recognize the reunification of Crimea with Russia...
Cavusoglu Says Some 'Power Centers' Aim to Undermine Turkey-Russia Relations

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Sputnik on the fifth anniversary of the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, that certain "centres of power" aim to undermine relations between Russia and Turkey, however, Moscow and Ankara have a strong common will to develop their relations further.
"The terrorist attack on Ambassador Karlov uncovered the existence of many centres of power that aim to undermine Turkish-Russian cooperation. Thus, we believe that joint efforts to improve our bilateral relations are a tribute to the memory of Mr. Karlov and his contribution," Cavusoglu said.
Karlov was shot at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara by an off-duty Turkish police officer on 19 December 2016. The attacker was killed at the scene by police.
Cavusoglu noted that in the five years after Karlov's death, relations between Russia and Turkey have been developing both at bilateral and regional levels.
"Our cooperation at a high level continues and we have a strong common value to further develop our relations which are progressively developing in the trade, energy, tourism, culture and many other sectors. Moreover, our cooperation in the tourism and trade sectors is rapidly recovering amid the consequences of the pandemic," the minister added.
He said that the trade turnover between Russia and Turkey is expected to reach $30 billion this year, meanwhile the number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey is expected to reach 5 million.
On 9 March 2021, five people believed to be involved in Karlov's death were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Turkish court.
"...certain "centres of power" aim to undermine relations between Russia and Turkey...?" Well, I would say that the Turkish government is doing a great job of undermining such relations. Just look to Syria and to the Turkish refusal to recognize the reunification of Crimea with Russia...
Sertorio
19 December, 13:48 GMT
