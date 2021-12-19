https://sputniknews.com/20211219/cavusoglu-says-some-power-centers-aim-to-undermine-turkey-russia-relations-1091642724.html

Cavusoglu Says Some 'Power Centers' Aim to Undermine Turkey-Russia Relations

Moscow and Ankara have a strong common will to develop their relations further

"The terrorist attack on Ambassador Karlov uncovered the existence of many centres of power that aim to undermine Turkish-Russian cooperation. Thus, we believe that joint efforts to improve our bilateral relations are a tribute to the memory of Mr. Karlov and his contribution," Cavusoglu said.Karlov was shot at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara by an off-duty Turkish police officer on 19 December 2016. The attacker was killed at the scene by police.Cavusoglu noted that in the five years after Karlov's death, relations between Russia and Turkey have been developing both at bilateral and regional levels.He said that the trade turnover between Russia and Turkey is expected to reach $30 billion this year, meanwhile the number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey is expected to reach 5 million.On 9 March 2021, five people believed to be involved in Karlov's death were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Turkish court.

Sertorio "...certain "centres of power" aim to undermine relations between Russia and Turkey...?" Well, I would say that the Turkish government is doing a great job of undermining such relations. Just look to Syria and to the Turkish refusal to recognize the reunification of Crimea with Russia... 0

