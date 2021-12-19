https://sputniknews.com/20211219/bodybuilder-who-has-two-sex-doll-wives-found-lover-in-ashtray--media-1091652731.html
Bodybuilder Who Has Two Sex Doll 'Wives' Found 'Lover' in Ashtray – Media
Yuri Tolochko, a “pansexual” bodybuilder from Kazakhstan who previously married Margo, a sex doll, only to replace her with two other sex dolls named Lola and Luna, has announced that he has big plans for his inanimate companions for the holiday season.According to the newspaper, Yuri – who ended his marriage with his sex doll wife after “cheating” on her with a metal mask – revealed that, apart from his new “wives,” he also has the hots for....an ashtray.Previously, Yuri, who describes himself as a sex maniac and pansexual, explained that normal sex does not turn him on at all, saying that, while anyone can be his partner, “sex should be unusual.”He also said that he wanted to experiment with various objects, such as a chicken sex toy.
Yuri Tolochko, a “pansexual” bodybuilder from Kazakhstan who previously married Margo, a sex doll, only to replace her with two other sex dolls named Lola and Luna, has announced that he has big plans for his inanimate companions for the holiday season.
"Recently I have had a lot of work to do so I spend less time with them," Yuri said as quoted by The Mirror. "But for the upcoming holidays, we'll have some fun."
According to the newspaper, Yuri – who ended his marriage with his sex doll wife after “cheating” on her with a metal mask – revealed that, apart from his new “wives,” he also has the hots for....an ashtray.
"The thing is Lola and Luna are my wives. I love when they are next to me in my house. The ashtray is like a lover for me. I see her two or three times a week," he said.
Previously, Yuri, who describes himself as a sex maniac and pansexual, explained that normal sex does not turn him on at all, saying that, while anyone can be his partner, “sex should be unusual.”
He also said that he wanted to experiment with various objects, such as a chicken sex toy.