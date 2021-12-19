https://sputniknews.com/20211219/bodybuilder-who-has-two-sex-doll-wives-found-lover-in-ashtray--media-1091652731.html

Bodybuilder Who Has Two Sex Doll 'Wives' Found 'Lover' in Ashtray – Media

Yuri has reportedly broken up with his sex doll wife after “cheating” on her with a metal mask. 19.12.2021, Sputnik International

sex dolls

relationship

viral

bodybuilder

Yuri Tolochko, a “pansexual” bodybuilder from Kazakhstan who previously married Margo, a sex doll, only to replace her with two other sex dolls named Lola and Luna, has announced that he has big plans for his inanimate companions for the holiday season.According to the newspaper, Yuri – who ended his marriage with his sex doll wife after “cheating” on her with a metal mask – revealed that, apart from his new “wives,” he also has the hots for....an ashtray.Previously, Yuri, who describes himself as a sex maniac and pansexual, explained that normal sex does not turn him on at all, saying that, while anyone can be his partner, “sex should be unusual.”He also said that he wanted to experiment with various objects, such as a chicken sex toy.

