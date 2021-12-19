Videos: Baghdad’s Green Zone Targeted by Two Rockets, C-RAM Defense System Activated - Reports
01:07 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 01:32 GMT 19.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Khalid MohammedIn this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two rockets were fired towards the Green Zone in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, media reported in the early hours of Sunday.
The Jerusalem Post said in the early hours of Sunday that the US-installed C-RAM defense system was reportedly activated to intercept the rocket fire.
According to local media reports, the rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad. One rocket landed in the vicinity of the embassy, while the second one fell outside the embassy.
🇮🇶 ⚡#Breaking: U.S. Air Defenses engaged targets over the green zone in Baghdad. It is reported that this is rocket attack.— The RAGE X (@theragex) December 19, 2021
❌US C-RAM air defense system activated pic.twitter.com/2yF7hE6mzS
Unconfirmed footage circulating online allegedly shows US air defenses intercepting the incoming attack.
US air defenses have shot down #rockets targeting area near embassy in #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/ZNDLEnxc0n— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiS24856750) December 19, 2021
At least one car was reportedly damaged. There have been no reports of injuries.
An Iranian-made car [known as Saipa Pride] was damaged. #Baghdad #Iraq 🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/RzsIEp7SOM— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) December 19, 2021
Baghdad's "green zone" and the international airport are regularly targeted by missile attacks, as are foreign military bases on Iraqi territory. Such incidents most often do not result in any casualties or significant damage.
The recent attack came in the wake of the US confirmation that American troops are no longer serving in a combat role in Iraq. Meanwhile, the US is bracing for possible attacks against its forces in the country on the looming second anniversary of the assassination of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani. The latter was killed in a US drone attack at the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2021.