Videos: Baghdad’s Green Zone Targeted by Two Rockets, C-RAM Defense System Activated - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two rockets were fired towards the Green Zone in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, media reported in the early hours of Sunday. 19.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Jerusalem Post said in the early hours of Sunday that the US-installed C-RAM defense system was reportedly activated to intercept the rocket fire.According to local media reports, the rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad. One rocket landed in the vicinity of the embassy, while the second one fell outside the embassy.Unconfirmed footage circulating online allegedly shows US air defenses intercepting the incoming attack.At least one car was reportedly damaged. There have been no reports of injuries.Baghdad's "green zone" and the international airport are regularly targeted by missile attacks, as are foreign military bases on Iraqi territory. Such incidents most often do not result in any casualties or significant damage.The recent attack came in the wake of the US confirmation that American troops are no longer serving in a combat role in Iraq. Meanwhile, the US is bracing for possible attacks against its forces in the country on the looming second anniversary of the assassination of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani. The latter was killed in a US drone attack at the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2021.

Aussie Star I never understand the use of these C-Rams in a populated area, what happens to all the projectiles from them, where do they land????? 0

