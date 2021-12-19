https://sputniknews.com/20211219/20-million-beautiful-people-recent-nct-mv-hits-the-jackpot-1091649883.html

20 Million 'Beautiful' People: Recent NCT MV Hits the Jackpot

The music video for the second title track "Beautiful" has surpassed 20 million views on YouTube. The moment came on December 19th and it has since occupied seventh place on the platform's chart for the "Most Viewed Videos".

The music video for the second title track "Beautiful" has surpassed 20 million views on YouTube. The moment came on December 19th and it has since occupied seventh place on the platform's chart for the "Most Viewed Videos". "Beautiful" is a pop ballad with a rich sound. The warm melody sung by 21 members delivers a message of hope for those struggling with personal issues and reassures listeners that they "are enough" and "they are beautiful as they are". NCT 2021's third full album "Universe", released onDecember 14th, has surpassed 1.7 million copies in pre-orders, setting a new record for one of the most popular groups of the third K-Pop generation. After being released it ranked #1 on iTunes "Top Album" chart in 30 different regions.Some NCTzens (official name for the group's fandom) have called this song a new anthem for hope.

