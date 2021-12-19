20 Million 'Beautiful' People: Recent NCT MV Hits the Jackpot
09:53 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 20.12.2021)
The recent release of the band's third album has received a warm welcome from audiences.
The music video for the second title track "Beautiful" has surpassed 20 million views on YouTube. The moment came on December 19th and it has since occupied seventh place on the platform's chart for the "Most Viewed Videos".
"Beautiful" is a pop ballad with a rich sound. The warm melody sung by 21 members delivers a message of hope for those struggling with personal issues and reassures listeners that they "are enough" and "they are beautiful as they are".
NCT 2021's third full album "Universe", released onDecember 14th, has surpassed 1.7 million copies in pre-orders, setting a new record for one of the most popular groups of the third K-Pop generation. After being released it ranked #1 on iTunes "Top Album" chart in 30 different regions.
Some NCTzens (official name for the group's fandom) have called this song a new anthem for hope.
I hope beautiful heals you too nct💚 pic.twitter.com/qCTHarXGDD— beautiful{UNIVERSE}💚 (@sehunibaee) December 15, 2021
this might be a little tmi, so if you're uncomfy or not interested just scroll up!!— 쇼민영🍊 student era📚 (@jaemshodoie) December 15, 2021
these lines from beautiful comforts, gave me hope and made me believe that my life is not that shitty at all😭 these lines made me sob while watching the mv😭😭😭 thank you nct!!!😭💗 pic.twitter.com/9kYw7G3tma
After listening to this beautiful song, I hope that by the end of 2021, I, NCT members, and other NCTzens will have a beautiful life next year. 😍😫🙏— seaa (@luckymarkeu) December 14, 2021
after the morning i’ve had, this song has become even more precious to me. i hope nct feels my love across the world today. 🥺💚https://t.co/gchApjah7S— ĸj²⁹ ✨ (@music_remedy33) December 15, 2021