LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
Wild Celebrations of a Deer After Scoring a Goal Go Viral on Social Media
Football has had a long association with animals. They include Nelly, an elephant who accurately predicted the winner of Euro 2008 and an Octopus named Paul who signalled which team would win the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
In a video which has gone crazy viral on Twitter, a deer can be seen showcasing his dribbling skills before sending the ball into the net for a goal.Subsequently, the deer celebrated his strike with consecutive jumps in the air.Since being posted by a user, Steve Stewart-Williams, on Friday, the video has been viewed nearly 26 million times. It has garnered more than 75K likes and 14K retweets.
12:40 GMT 18.12.2021
Football has had a long association with animals. They include Nelly, an elephant who accurately predicted the winner of Euro 2008 and an Octopus named Paul who signalled which team would win the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
In a video which has gone crazy viral on Twitter, a deer can be seen showcasing his dribbling skills before sending the ball into the net for a goal.

Subsequently, the deer celebrated his strike with consecutive jumps in the air.
Since being posted by a user, Steve Stewart-Williams, on Friday, the video has been viewed nearly 26 million times. It has garnered more than 75K likes and 14K retweets.
