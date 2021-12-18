Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/weekly-news-wrap-up-putin-and-xi-talk-security-bidens-poll-numbers-crater-1091618666.html
Weekly News Wrap Up; Putin and Xi Talk Security; Biden's Poll Numbers Crater
Weekly News Wrap Up; Putin and Xi Talk Security; Biden's Poll Numbers Crater
Presidents Putin and Xi hold a virtual meeting to discuss the US Empire's aggression and strengthen their strategic partnership.
the critical hour
Weekly News Wrap Up; Putin and Xi Talk Security; Biden's Poll Numbers Crater
Presidents Putin and Xi hold a virtual meeting to discuss the US Empire's aggression and strengthen their strategic partnership.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. In a display of arbitrary and capricious censorship, YouTube blocked RT's German-language TV channel on its first day of operation without an explanation. Also, Cuba hosts the 20th ALBA-TCP summit, China supports Russia against NATO aggression, and Russia is shocked by the conduct of the E-3 States during the Iran negotiations in Vienna.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Barbados has declared its independence from the British empire. Also, Russia has published a detailed proposal for a new Russia-US-NATO security treaty, President Xi glows when discussing his country's partnership with Russia, the US announces a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, a South African court orders former president Jacob Zuma back to jail, and the Turkey-Africa summit takes ties to a new stage.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. We discuss the meeting between Presidents Putin and Xi, the political instability of Ukraine, and the recent ruling that Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to discuss this week's stories. We discuss the need to support Julian Assange, the US Empire's shift to Africa, Central and South American countries pulling free of US domination, the Biden administration's dismal poll numbers, and Israel's murder and abuse of the Palestinians.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, come together to talk politics. We discuss the disturbing US support of Nazis in Ukraine, the meeting between Presidents Putin and Xi, Germany's recent move to stall Nord Stream 2, and Joe Biden's disastrous drop in support.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Weekly News Wrap Up; Putin and Xi Talk Security; Biden's Poll Numbers Crater

Weekly News Wrap Up; Putin and Xi Talk Security; Biden's Poll Numbers Crater
Presidents Putin and Xi hold a virtual meeting to discuss the US Empire's aggression and strengthen their strategic partnership.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. In a display of arbitrary and capricious censorship, YouTube blocked RT's German-language TV channel on its first day of operation without an explanation. Also, Cuba hosts the 20th ALBA-TCP summit, China supports Russia against NATO aggression, and Russia is shocked by the conduct of the E-3 States during the Iran negotiations in Vienna.
Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Barbados has declared its independence from the British empire. Also, Russia has published a detailed proposal for a new Russia-US-NATO security treaty, President Xi glows when discussing his country's partnership with Russia, the US announces a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, a South African court orders former president Jacob Zuma back to jail, and the Turkey-Africa summit takes ties to a new stage.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. We discuss the meeting between Presidents Putin and Xi, the political instability of Ukraine, and the recent ruling that Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to discuss this week's stories. We discuss the need to support Julian Assange, the US Empire's shift to Africa, Central and South American countries pulling free of US domination, the Biden administration's dismal poll numbers, and Israel's murder and abuse of the Palestinians.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, come together to talk politics. We discuss the disturbing US support of Nazis in Ukraine, the meeting between Presidents Putin and Xi, Germany's recent move to stall Nord Stream 2, and Joe Biden's disastrous drop in support.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
