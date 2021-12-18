Registration was successful!
TikTok User Claims ‘Goblin/Gremlin’ Captured in Viral Footage
A video with the caption “Do you believe [in] goblins and gremlins?” has triggered debate online, with users suggesting that the creature captured in the footage may be a “goblin” or a “reptilian.”The terrifying footage was posted on the TikTok account @bigfootanonymous, which specializes in all sorts of paranormal and mystical phenomena.“They are so scary looking. Would stop my heart if I see one,” one of the followers commented.While some rushed to designate the footage as fake, others claim that they would not be at all happy to meet someone on a dark street dressed like the “goblin.”“Who, what, when, where and why are not answered at all,” another user noted.Or could it be a gremlin preparing to spoil someone's Christmas?
I saw a a little man sitting by the side of the road with his head slumped down between his legs, I said "are you a Goblin " he replied "No I've just got a headache "
00:16 GMT 18.12.2021
© Photo : TIKTOK/@bigfootanonymous
In the footage, a mysterious little creature can be seen peeping out of the door somewhere in an abandoned dungeon with eyes and soggy skin creepily sparkling in the dark.
A video with the caption “Do you believe [in] goblins and gremlins?” has triggered debate online, with users suggesting that the creature captured in the footage may be a “goblin” or a “reptilian.”
The terrifying footage was posted on the TikTok account @bigfootanonymous, which specializes in all sorts of paranormal and mystical phenomena.
“They are so scary looking. Would stop my heart if I see one,” one of the followers commented.
While some rushed to designate the footage as fake, others claim that they would not be at all happy to meet someone on a dark street dressed like the “goblin.”
“Who, what, when, where and why are not answered at all,” another user noted.
 
Or could it be a gremlin preparing to spoil someone's Christmas?
I saw a a little man sitting by the side of the road with his head slumped down between his legs, I said "are you a Goblin " he replied "No I've just got a headache "
Airygunt
18 December, 03:31 GMT
Gollim
Zeke Aln
18 December, 03:47 GMT
