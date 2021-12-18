https://sputniknews.com/20211218/tiktok-user-claims-goblingremlin-captured-in-viral-footage-1091617133.html

TikTok User Claims ‘Goblin/Gremlin’ Captured in Viral Footage

A video with the caption “Do you believe [in] goblins and gremlins?” has triggered debate online, with users suggesting that the creature captured in the footage may be a “goblin” or a “reptilian.”The terrifying footage was posted on the TikTok account @bigfootanonymous, which specializes in all sorts of paranormal and mystical phenomena.“They are so scary looking. Would stop my heart if I see one,” one of the followers commented.While some rushed to designate the footage as fake, others claim that they would not be at all happy to meet someone on a dark street dressed like the “goblin.”“Who, what, when, where and why are not answered at all,” another user noted.Or could it be a gremlin preparing to spoil someone's Christmas?

Airygunt I saw a a little man sitting by the side of the road with his head slumped down between his legs, I said "are you a Goblin " he replied "No I've just got a headache " 0

Zeke Aln Gollim 0

