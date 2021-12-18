https://sputniknews.com/20211218/three-russian-planes-ship-36-tons-of-humanitarian-aid-to-kabul-defence-ministry-says-1091620787.html

Three Russian Planes Ship 36 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Kabul, Defence Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three military transport aircraft of the Russian Defence Ministry delivered 36 tons of humanitarian aid to Kabul, the ministry's press...

"Each Russian military transport aircraft is carrying humanitarian aid from Russia for the Afghan people. A total of 36 tons of humanitarian cargo including food and medication have been airlifted [to Afghanistan]," the press service said in a statement, adding that medical crews are aboard each aircraft to provide the evacuees with necessary help.The flights were organized upon the instructions of President Vladimir Putin to evacuate over 300 people from Afghanistan.This evacuation group is the fourth organized by Russia, and the planes are to fly Russian and Kyrgyz citizens and Afghan students studying in Russia out of Afghanistan.From 26 August to 1 December, Russia evacuated 770 Russian, Belarusian, Kyrgyz, Armenian, Ukrainian, and Afghan citizens from the country, and sent 72 tons of humanitarian aid, the defence ministry said.

