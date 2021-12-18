Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
The Netherlands Introduces Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron
The Netherlands introduces lockdown starting 19 Dec amid rise in Omicron coronavirus cases.
Another crazy brainwashed country. Moronic Netherlands.
It's not the people, as it is the governments. I'd have to say "Moronic" Every country.
The Netherlands Introduces Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron

18:40 GMT 18.12.2021
This aerial picture taken on December 20, 2020, shows the deserted Dam Square in Amsterdam decorated with a Christmas tree.
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Netherlands will impose a lockdown to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant from Sunday to 14 January, Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.
"The Netherlands will impose a lockdown starting tomorrow ... The Omicron strain is spreading faster than we expected," Rutte said at a press conference.
During the lockdown, all bars, restaurants, cafes, movie theatres, museums, theatres, gyms as well as shops that do not sell essential goods will be closed.
Popular comments
Another crazy brainwashed country. Moronic Netherlands.
discoversci
18 December, 21:42 GMT
It's not the people, as it is the governments. I'd have to say "Moronic" Every country.
Clayton S
18 December, 22:23 GMT
