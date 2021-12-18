https://sputniknews.com/20211218/the-netherlands-introduces-lockdown-to-stem-spread-of-omicron-1091631760.html

The Netherlands Introduces Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron

"The Netherlands will impose a lockdown starting tomorrow ... The Omicron strain is spreading faster than we expected," Rutte said at a press conference.During the lockdown, all bars, restaurants, cafes, movie theatres, museums, theatres, gyms as well as shops that do not sell essential goods will be closed.

discoversci Another crazy brainwashed country. Moronic Netherlands. 0

Clayton S It's not the people, as it is the governments. I'd have to say "Moronic" Every country. 0

