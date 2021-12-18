SpaceX Says 52 Starlink Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit

Earlier in the day, the US space company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Later, its first stage successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX announced on Saturday the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.
