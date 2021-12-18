https://sputniknews.com/20211218/spacex-says-52-starlink-satellites-successfully-launched-into-orbit-1091628937.html

SpaceX Says 52 Starlink Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit

SpaceX announced on Saturday the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.

Earlier in the day, the US space company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Later, its first stage successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.

