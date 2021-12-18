South Korean Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' Grabs Viewers' Attention

The first episode of South Korea's new dating game show "Single's Inferno" debuted on 18 December.Twenty single youngsters – 10 men and 10 women – gather on a deserted island to find true love. It might look like paradise on earth and full of romance but there's a unique twist; contestants are not allowed to leave the island without a date and there are endless awkward pitfalls waiting for them, while cameras film their every move. What's more, the island rules state that all contestants must remain in pairs to avoid trouble.The show has panellists – Hong Jin-Kyung, actress Lee Da-Hee, Kyuhyun from Super Junior, and Hanhae – who comment on the behaviour of the participants and their relationships. Will they find "the one"?The eight-part show will air every Saturday, with the first two now available on Netflix.
The new South Korean reality TV show – a collaboration between Netflix and the country's JTBC channel – is the newest series to be making headlines following the success of "Hellbound" and "Squid Game" on the streaming platform.
