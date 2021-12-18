Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/scientists-to-biden-cut-nuclear-arsenal-by-a-third-and-declare-us-wont-use-nukes-in-conflict-first-1091625888.html
Scientists to Biden: Cut Nuclear Arsenal by a Third and Declare US Won't Use Nukes in Conflict First
Scientists to Biden: Cut Nuclear Arsenal by a Third and Declare US Won't Use Nukes in Conflict First
About 700 scientists and engineers, 21 Nobel laureates among them, wrote an open letter to US President Joe Biden on Thursday, asking him to cut the US nuclear arsenal by a third.
2021-12-18T13:44+0000
2021-12-18T13:44+0000
joe biden
us
nuclear
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091053941_0:0:3123:1758_1920x0_80_0_0_1af8639600e5d6ae674e14b6306f11bf.jpg
About 700 scientists and engineers, 21 Nobel laureates among them, wrote an open letter to US President Joe Biden on Thursday asking him to cut the US nuclear arsenal by a third and to declare that the country would never use nuclear weapons in a conflict first. The letter also calls on the president to change the American practice that gives the commander in chief sole authority to order the use of nuclear weapons. Biden has been urged to add “an important safeguard against a possible future president who is unstable or who orders a reckless attack.”The authors of the letter (most of whom are members of the National Academy of Sciences and the Union of Concerned Scientists) believe that “by making clear that the United States will never start a nuclear war, it reduces the likelihood that a conflict or crisis will escalate to nuclear war.” Like each US president usually does in the first year or two of his term, Biden is expected to unveil his nuclear strategy early next year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091053941_226:0:2955:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d1b7fd670309c12a2b68bf1d2bfedf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, nuclear

Scientists to Biden: Cut Nuclear Arsenal by a Third and Declare US Won't Use Nukes in Conflict First

13:44 GMT 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and "lowering prices" during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and lowering prices during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
This comes as the publication of the Nuclear Posture Review – a document each new president usually presents in the first two years of their term – is expected early next year.
About 700 scientists and engineers, 21 Nobel laureates among them, wrote an open letter to US President Joe Biden on Thursday asking him to cut the US nuclear arsenal by a third and to declare that the country would never use nuclear weapons in a conflict first.
The letter also calls on the president to change the American practice that gives the commander in chief sole authority to order the use of nuclear weapons. Biden has been urged to add “an important safeguard against a possible future president who is unstable or who orders a reckless attack.”
The authors of the letter (most of whom are members of the National Academy of Sciences and the Union of Concerned Scientists) believe that “by making clear that the United States will never start a nuclear war, it reduces the likelihood that a conflict or crisis will escalate to nuclear war.”
Like each US president usually does in the first year or two of his term, Biden is expected to unveil his nuclear strategy early next year.
402200
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:47 GMTBelarusian Official Warns Baltic States Would Be Completely Wiped Out in Event of European War
14:38 GMTSpaceX Says 52 Starlink Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit
14:24 GMTGerman Vice Chancellor Calls Nord Stream 2 Geopolitical Mistake
14:04 GMTAnti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day
13:54 GMTBarcelona Set to Make Surprise Move for England and Man United Forward Marcus Rashford
13:44 GMTScientists to Biden: Cut Nuclear Arsenal by a Third and Declare US Won't Use Nukes in Conflict First
13:30 GMT'Wrong Joe in the WH': Tweeps Wince as VP Harris Snaps at Charlamagne For Asking Who 'Real' POTUS Is
13:26 GMTCOVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions
13:26 GMTPSG Striker Mauro Icardi and His Wife Accused of Money Laundering in Argentina, Reports Say
13:12 GMTStudy Shows Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron Strain, WHO Says
12:58 GMTErdogan Says UN Security Council Must Include African Countries as Permanent Members
12:52 GMT'Anti-5G' Pendant Outed as Radioactive by Dutch Authority
12:51 GMTVenezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid
12:40 GMTWild Celebrations of a Deer After Scoring a Goal Go Viral on Social Media
12:38 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear Missile Agni Prime – Video
12:38 GMTActivists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
12:21 GMTAppeals Court Reinstates Biden’s Vaccine-or-Testing Mandate Rules for Large Businesses
11:35 GMTOldest Person in China Dies Aged 135
11:23 GMTClosed Skies: Russia Formally Quits Post-Cold War Era Confidence-building Treaty After US Withdrawal
11:19 GMTMystery? Pink-Haired Dogs Spotted Outside Moscow - Photos