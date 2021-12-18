https://sputniknews.com/20211218/russia-develops-new-guided-missile-that-can-be-used-with-drones-industry-source-says-1091624895.html

Russia Develops New Guided Missile That Can Be Used With Drones, Industry Source Says

Russia has developed a new guided missile, X-BPLA, which can be used as part of the armament system for drones and helicopters

"X-BPLA is a new development based on guided missiles from the Kornet-D missile system. It will become part of the armament system of the combat drones, for example, Forpost and Inokhodets, as well as Ka-52 helicopter," the source said.The missile has had several successful launches off a Ka-52M helicopter and off Inokhodets, Forpost and Altius drones, the source added.

