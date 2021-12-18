Registration was successful!
Purple K!ss Brings Christmas Mood in Special MV 'My My'
Purple K!ss Brings Christmas Mood in Special MV 'My My'
The Christmas song and MV "My My" is a carol performed by Purple Kiss – the band dropped it on 18 December.
2021-12-18
2021-12-18T17:48+0000
k-pop
christmas
mood
The Christmas song and MV "My My" is a carol performed by Purple K!ss – the band dropped it on 18 December. In the MV, members Ji-eun Park, Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan are clearly in the festive spirit as they unwrap gifts. Purple K!ss debuted in March this year. The band has won praise for its musical diversity; the members bring a perfect mix of skills from songwriting to composing to producing. "Into Violet" is the group's first album and combines all of these talents.
k-pop, christmas, mood

Purple K!ss Brings Christmas Mood in Special MV 'My My'

13:26 GMT 18.12.2021 (Updated: 17:48 GMT 18.12.2021)
The winter song is proving a big hit with K-pop fans, who are in a festive mood.
The Christmas song and MV "My My" is a carol performed by Purple K!ss – the band dropped it on 18 December.
In the MV, members Ji-eun Park, Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan are clearly in the festive spirit as they unwrap gifts.
Purple K!ss debuted in March this year. The band has won praise for its musical diversity; the members bring a perfect mix of skills from songwriting to composing to producing.
"Into Violet" is the group's first album and combines all of these talents.
