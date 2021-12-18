Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/purple-kss-brings-christmas-mood-in-special-mv-my-my-1091628769.html
Purple K!ss Brings Christmas Mood in Special MV 'My My'
Purple K!ss Brings Christmas Mood in Special MV 'My My'
The Christmas song and MV "My My" is a carol performed by Purple Kiss – the band dropped it on 18 December.
2021-12-18T13:26+0000
2021-12-18T13:26+0000
2021-12-18T17:48+0000
k-pop
christmas
mood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083730579_0:49:1200:724_1920x0_80_0_0_10aa248527b680f6d21f57f92fe0e973.jpg
The Christmas song and MV "My My" is a carol performed by Purple K!ss – the band dropped it on 18 December. In the MV, members Ji-eun Park, Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan are clearly in the festive spirit as they unwrap gifts. Purple K!ss debuted in March this year. The band has won praise for its musical diversity; the members bring a perfect mix of skills from songwriting to composing to producing. "Into Violet" is the group's first album and combines all of these talents.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083730579_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_59296ab9437afb27c78872bc8681a2c5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
k-pop, christmas, mood
Purple K!ss Brings Christmas Mood in Special MV 'My My' 13:26 GMT 18.12.2021 (Updated: 17:48 GMT 18.12.2021)
The winter song is proving a big hit with K-pop fans, who are in a festive mood.
The Christmas song and MV "My My" is a carol performed by Purple K!ss – the band dropped it on 18 December.
In the MV, members Ji-eun Park, Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan are clearly in the festive spirit as they unwrap gifts.
Purple K!ss debuted in March this year. The band has won praise for its musical diversity; the members bring a perfect mix of skills from songwriting to composing to producing.
"Into Violet" is the group's first album and combines all of these talents.