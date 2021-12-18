https://sputniknews.com/20211218/purple-kss-brings-christmas-mood-in-special-mv-my-my-1091628769.html

Purple K!ss Brings Christmas Mood in Special MV 'My My'

Purple K!ss Brings Christmas Mood in Special MV 'My My'

The Christmas song and MV "My My" is a carol performed by Purple Kiss – the band dropped it on 18 December.

The Christmas song and MV "My My" is a carol performed by Purple K!ss – the band dropped it on 18 December. In the MV, members Ji-eun Park, Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan are clearly in the festive spirit as they unwrap gifts. Purple K!ss debuted in March this year. The band has won praise for its musical diversity; the members bring a perfect mix of skills from songwriting to composing to producing. "Into Violet" is the group's first album and combines all of these talents.

