President Biden Recalls His Fight for Desegregation in Delaware
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Google being criticized for the treatment of black female employees, and the CDC reporting eight cases of myocarditis in elementary school students who received the Pfizer vaccine.
GUESTJamarl Thomas - Host of Fault Lines | Ufology, Hillary Clinton Promising Information on UFOs, and The Department of DefenseAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | The Rothschild Family, False Memories, and The Jury on the Ghislaine Maxwell TrialIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jamarl Thomas about his experience with UFOs, more UFO sightings by the public, and the 2022 midterms. Jamarl talked about the new UFO task force by the DOD and politicians discussing UFOs. Jamarl discussed his predictions for the 2022 midterms and the Democrats expected to lose by large margins.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Addy Adds about the defense team of Ghislaine Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell's refusal to testify, and the Maxwell family. Addy spoke about the trial expected to end before Christmas and the defense team tactics. Addy talked about the charges against Ghislaine Maxwell and Addy's prediction on which charges the jury will find Ghislaine guilty of.Also, we discuss President Biden's trip to Delaware.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
08:03 GMT 18.12.2021
GUEST
Jamarl Thomas - Host of Fault Lines | Ufology, Hillary Clinton Promising Information on UFOs, and The Department of Defense
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | The Rothschild Family, False Memories, and The Jury on the Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jamarl Thomas about his experience with UFOs, more UFO sightings by the public, and the 2022 midterms. Jamarl talked about the new UFO task force by the DOD and politicians discussing UFOs. Jamarl discussed his predictions for the 2022 midterms and the Democrats expected to lose by large margins.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Addy Adds about the defense team of Ghislaine Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell's refusal to testify, and the Maxwell family. Addy spoke about the trial expected to end before Christmas and the defense team tactics. Addy talked about the charges against Ghislaine Maxwell and Addy's prediction on which charges the jury will find Ghislaine guilty of.
Also, we discuss President Biden's trip to Delaware.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
