https://sputniknews.com/20211218/omicron-variant-cases-doubling-in-uk-every-one-and-a-half-days-uk-health-security-agency-says-1091620141.html

Omicron Variant Cases Doubling in UK Every One and a Half Days, UK Health Security Agency Says

Omicron Variant Cases Doubling in UK Every One and a Half Days, UK Health Security Agency Says

To date, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the UK is over 11 million, while the death toll stands at 147,509 since the pandemic began, according to... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-18T05:51+0000

2021-12-18T05:51+0000

2021-12-18T05:51+0000

omicron covid strain

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091464125_0:190:2967:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_ca0bedb68a96fc497e4bde7a38416898.jpg

New analyses reveal that cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant are doubling every one and a half days in some of the most populated regions of England, including London, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside, according to the UK Health Security Agency.According to the UK Health Security Agency, in the south west of the country, Omicron rates are doubling every 2.18 days, possibly due to poorer PCR testing.On 15 December, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said that the Omicron strain of the coronavirus now accounts for about 60% of all COVID-19 infections in London.On 16 December, The UK Department of Health and Social Care reported a further 88,376 COVID-19 cases, breaking previous record for the highest number ever recorded since the pandemic began by almost 10,000.The Omicron strain was first identified in South Africa in late November. The WHO designated the strain as a variant of concern due to its high transmissibility rate.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, covid-19