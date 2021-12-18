https://sputniknews.com/20211218/omicron-variant-cases-doubling-in-uk-every-one-and-a-half-days-uk-health-security-agency-says-1091620141.html
Omicron Variant Cases Doubling in UK Every One and a Half Days, UK Health Security Agency Says
Omicron Variant Cases Doubling in UK Every One and a Half Days, UK Health Security Agency Says
To date, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the UK is over 11 million, while the death toll stands at 147,509 since the pandemic began, according to... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-18T05:51+0000
2021-12-18T05:51+0000
2021-12-18T05:51+0000
omicron covid strain
uk
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091464125_0:190:2967:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_ca0bedb68a96fc497e4bde7a38416898.jpg
New analyses reveal that cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant are doubling every one and a half days in some of the most populated regions of England, including London, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside, according to the UK Health Security Agency.According to the UK Health Security Agency, in the south west of the country, Omicron rates are doubling every 2.18 days, possibly due to poorer PCR testing.On 15 December, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said that the Omicron strain of the coronavirus now accounts for about 60% of all COVID-19 infections in London.On 16 December, The UK Department of Health and Social Care reported a further 88,376 COVID-19 cases, breaking previous record for the highest number ever recorded since the pandemic began by almost 10,000.The Omicron strain was first identified in South Africa in late November. The WHO designated the strain as a variant of concern due to its high transmissibility rate.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091464125_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41574cf541595bdc0538340b6f299d07.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, covid-19
Omicron Variant Cases Doubling in UK Every One and a Half Days, UK Health Security Agency Says
To date, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the UK is over 11 million, while the death toll stands at 147,509 since the pandemic began, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
New analyses reveal that cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant are doubling every one and a half days in some of the most populated regions of England, including London, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside, according to the UK Health Security Agency
.
According to the UK Health Security Agency, in the south west of the country, Omicron rates are doubling every 2.18 days, possibly due to poorer PCR testing.
On 15 December, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said that the Omicron strain of the coronavirus now accounts for about 60% of all COVID-19 infections in London.
On 16 December, The UK Department of Health and Social Care reported a further 88,376 COVID-19 cases, breaking previous record for the highest number ever recorded since the pandemic began by almost 10,000.
The Omicron strain
was first identified in South Africa in late November. The WHO designated the strain as a variant of concern due to its high transmissibility rate.