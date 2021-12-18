https://sputniknews.com/20211218/mystery-pink-haired-dogs-spotted-outside-moscow---photos-1091624094.html

Mystery? Pink-Haired Dogs Spotted Outside Moscow - Photos

Pink-haired dogs were spotted in Dolgoprudny outside Moscow.

Pink-haired dogs were spotted in Dolgoprudny, a northern suburb of Moscow, earlier this week. According to REN TV, some of the residents suggested that a local factory that produces paints may be responsible for the dogs' unusual appearance. The factory, however, has denied any wrongdoing and said it did not produce such paint. So, it remains a mystery what exactly could have caused such a drastic change in the colour of the dogs' fur.It is not the first time "coloured" dogs have been spotted in Russia. Last year, canines with blue fur were seen in the city of Dzerzhinsk near Nizhny Novgorod. They were examined by vets who later concluded that the dogs had probably rolled around in powdered paint recklessly left outdoors by workers of a local paint factory.

2021

