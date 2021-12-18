https://sputniknews.com/20211218/mbappe-reminds-me-of-ronaldo-nazario-zlatan-ibrahimovic-compares-psg-star-to-brazilian-great-1091622767.html

'Mbappe Reminds Me of Ronaldo Nazario': Zlatan Ibrahimovic Compares PSG Star to Brazilian Great

'Mbappe Reminds Me of Ronaldo Nazario': Zlatan Ibrahimovic Compares PSG Star to Brazilian Great

Brazilian Great Ronaldo Nazario grabbed all the headlines during the late 1990s and early 2000s with his dazzling play, earning his place among football's greatest players. However, another legendary footballer has now tipped French star Kylian Mbappe to match the former Barcelona frontman's extraordinary feats.

World class strikers are a hot property in football and Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic knows a thing or two about them.Widely regarded as one of the greatest forwards ever, the AC Milan frontman has claimed that Kylian Mbappe is the best player at the moment and backed him to become an all-time great.Ibrahimovic went on to compare the current PSG talisman with former Inter Milan striker, Ronaldo Nazario, who led Brazil to the 2002 FIFA World Cup title.Continuing with his rich praise of Mbappe, the 40-year-old Malmo-born footballer explained the reason why the 2018 World Cup winner has been so successful on the field despite being all of 22.According to Ibrahimovic, Mbappe is a player who is extremely proactive in the field and likes to make things happen against his opponents - be it for his club PSG or for France."I like elegant players, as complete as possible. But when you're a soccer or football player, you can see the way they think, the way they move, the way they do it," Ibrahimovic stated. "I like those players that predict things before it happens".Mbappe has been in red hot form for PSG of late, scoring an impressive 13 goals in 23 appearances for the club in all competitions.His performance has been central to Mauricio Pochettino's team's success in their current campaign as they are on top of the charts in Ligue 1 with 45 points. Sevilla are second with 32 points.

