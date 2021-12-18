https://sputniknews.com/20211218/market-explosion-in-pakistan-reportedly-kills-1-person-injures-10-1091631062.html

Market Explosion in Pakistan Reportedly Kills 1 Person, Injures 10

According to a Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson, the blast was caused by explosives fitted on a motorbike. The explosion is also said to have damaged multiple vehicles.

According to a Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson, the blast was caused by explosives fitted on a motorbike. The explosion is also said to have damaged multiple vehicles.The security forces have sealed off the area and are currently collecting evidence.

