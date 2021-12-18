Market Explosion in Pakistan Reportedly Kills 1 Person, Injures 10

According to a Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson, the blast was caused by explosives fitted on a motorbike. The explosion is also said to have damaged multiple vehicles.The security forces have sealed off the area and are currently collecting evidence.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person has been killed and another 10 injured by an explosion at the market in Pakistan's city of Quetta, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Saturday, citing a local hospital.
