Lutheran Church in Chicago Hosts Drag Queen Prayer for Children – Video

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Logan Square in Chicago has become very liberal of late; a drag queen led the sermon last Sunday. Seminarian Aaron Musser was dressed as a woman as he taught children about joy and freedom of expression. The church shared a Facebook post, partially quoting Musser's speech in which he explained his decision to lead a sermon dressed as a woman. According to information on its website, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Logan Square is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Of the three denominations of Lutheranism, it is reportedly considered to be the most liberal. Go figure.
So-called Drag Queen Story Hours have become popular in recent years across the US but preaching in drag appears to be a new phenomenon.
"This is everybody's first time they've ever seen a drag queen? Well, hello. I am also a boy most of the time when I'm here, but today I <tosses hair> am beautiful today."
