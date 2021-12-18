https://sputniknews.com/20211218/lutheran-church-in-chicago-hosts-drag-queen-prayer-for-children--video-1091628127.html

Lutheran Church in Chicago Hosts Drag Queen Prayer for Children – Video

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Logan Square in Chicago allowed things to run very liberal last Sunday when a drag queen led a sermon.

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Logan Square in Chicago has become very liberal of late; a drag queen led the sermon last Sunday. Seminarian Aaron Musser was dressed as a woman as he taught children about joy and freedom of expression. The church shared a Facebook post, partially quoting Musser's speech in which he explained his decision to lead a sermon dressed as a woman. According to information on its website, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Logan Square is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Of the three denominations of Lutheranism, it is reportedly considered to be the most liberal. Go figure.

