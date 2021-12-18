Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/livin-on-a-prayer-1091632965.html
Clouds have been gathering over loyal running mate and Joe Biden's vice president in recent months, casting doubt on her once-far-reaching future in which Kamala Harris could continue to make history by taking top positions.
joe biden, us, reelection, kamala harris, 2024 us presidential elections

Livin' on a Prayer

21:03 GMT 18.12.2021
The White House says Joe Biden is running for reelection in 2024. But vice president Kamala Harris says that she has never discussed reelection with the president.
The White House says Joe Biden is running for reelection in 2024. But vice president Kamala Harris says that she has never discussed reelection with the president. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Clouds have been gathering over Joe Biden's loyal running mate and vice president in recent months, casting doubt on her once bright future, in which Kamala Harris was expected to continue making history by holding the highest positions in the government.
Biden and Harris were seen by liberals and Democrats in 2020 as a dream team called up to move the country forward after President Donald Trump's "dark ages," and Harris, in particular, was hoped by some to continue carrying the Democratic banner in 2024 given Biden's venerable age and concerns over his fitness.
But in recent months, US media have published numerous reports that the country's historic first woman vice president does not get along well with White House employees and her own team, and is also dissatisfied with the fact that she is supposedly being pushed into the background.
This week, the White House confirmed that Biden was indeed seeking reelection in four years, along with Harris, however, there was a slight discrepancy, because in an earlier interview, Harris admitted that she had never discussed re-election plans with the president.
Concerns are still looming, especially as Biden's record-low ratings (36% according to some polls) are overshadowed by Kamala Harris' own record lows, with just 28% of approval after less than a year in office.
Maybe if Harris continues to remind the public that Joe is the actual president, and she is his right hand, then everything will work out?
