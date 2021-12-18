https://sputniknews.com/20211218/japanese-police-suspect-male-patient-of-setting-fire-to-osaka-mental-clinic-reports-say-1091622672.html

Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fire to Osaka Mental Clinic, Reports Say

Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fire to Osaka Mental Clinic, Reports Say

Japanese police suspect a male patient of setting ablaze a mental clinic in the city of Osaka, with the resulting fire claiming 24 lives

2021-12-18T08:18+0000

2021-12-18T08:18+0000

2021-12-18T08:18+0000

asia & pacific

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091589752_0:0:3595:2023_1920x0_80_0_0_bc0a1eaec9dfde117dc9690b14372052.jpg

The man is reported to be in a serious condition now. He was hospitalized on Friday among other 27 people injured in the fire that broke out in the clinic and was extinguished after burning across about 20 square meters (215 square feet).The 61-year old is believed to have brought an inflammable liquid in a paper bag and ignited it early Friday, the sources said.Police qualify the case as murder and arson and are trying now to identify 24 casualties.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, japan